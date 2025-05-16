How 1,500 Hospitality Projects Transformed Best of Exports' Approach to Commercial Furniture Design

VMPL

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 16: What started as a humble vision back in 2017 is today one of India's most trusted names in hospitality furniture. Best of Exports, born in the heart of Rajasthan, has completed over 1,500 projects and is known for delivering thoughtfully designed, durable furniture for hotels, restaurants, cafes, and more. Along the way, it has not just supplied furniture but redefined how a modern restaurant furniture manufacturer or hotel furniture manufacturer should think about design, durability, and customer needs.

From Small Beginnings to Industry Leadership

In 2017, Best of Exports began its journey with a small team, a single workshop, and big dreams. Fast forward to today, the company operates a 1.15 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility with over 90 employees and has built a portfolio that spans across India. From 20-seater boutique cafes to massive 1,000-seater breweries, the scale and variety of their projects are impressive.

Some of their standout work includes custom furniture for Long Boat Brewery in Bangalore, multiple outlets of Cocokart across Indian airports, and lounge furniture for Adani's terminals in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These projects reflect the versatility and dependability of a restaurant furniture manufacturer that has its roots in craftsmanship and eyes on innovation.

The Learning Curve: Mistakes That Made Us Better

Of course, no journey is without hiccups. In the early years, the team made design decisions that didn't always work out. Some materials looked great but wore out quickly in busy restaurant settings. Other designs proved too complex for quick maintenance or movement by staff. But instead of setbacks, these became lessons.

"We used to chase creativity more than feasibility," laughs one of the senior designers. "But real-life usage taught us that beauty alone isn't enough."

This shift in mindset helped the company evolve from a design-focused team to one that truly understands what commercial furniture must endure--spills, movement, frequent cleaning, and long hours of use.

Design That Works Hard and Looks Good

Today, design at Best of Exports is all about balance. A chair isn't just a chair--it's something that needs to look inviting, offer comfort for hours, and survive everyday wear and tear. Tables, lounge chairs, bar stools, and benches are now created with solid woods, reinforced joints, high-density foam, and industrial-grade fabrics.

As a Hotel Furniture Manufacturers, the brand has learned how different settings demand different solutions. A luxury resort in Goa needs furniture that resists moisture and salt in the air, while a cafe in Delhi may need stackable seating for quick reconfiguration. Every piece is now designed with its final home in mind.

Smarter Processes, Better Results

As the company grew, so did its understanding of the need for smart systems. Today, Best of Exports uses advanced ERP tools to manage orders, production, and delivery timelines. Imported machinery ensures precise finishes, and automated polish booths help maintain consistency across large batches.

Yet, craftsmanship is still at the heart of it all. Skilled workers hand-finish every piece, maintaining the warmth and individuality that machines can't replicate. This balance of technology and tradition is what helps them stand out as a truly adaptive restaurant furniture manufacturer.

Built to Last: Material That Matters

One of the biggest game-changers has been the understanding of materials. Every project has added to their knowledge about what works where. Now, wood is always treated to prevent warping, metal gets powder coating to avoid rust, and upholstery is chosen based on its cleaning and fade resistance.

They've even developed preferred material combinations--like solid wood with cane detailing for indoor charm, or powder-coated aluminum frames with outdoor rope for open-air cafes.

These choices aren't just based on trends but on what has actually worked in over 1,500 real hospitality projects.

The COVID Low and the Comeback

Like most in the industry, the pandemic brought things to a standstill. Orders were paused, timelines were uncertain, and hospitality was one of the worst-hit sectors. But Best of Exports took this time to introspect and rebuild.

The team used this downtime to improve systems, strengthen their vendor network, and focus on better training for their team. So when the industry began recovering, they were ready to jump back with better preparedness.

What Sets Us Apart

There are many furniture companies in the market, but very few that live and breathe hospitality. Best of Exports stands out by being:

* Customer-Obsessed: Every client gets a dedicated design and execution team. 3D previews, mood boards, and finish samples are all part of the package.

* Custom-Fit Approach: Whether it's a budget cafe or a luxury resort, the design is tailored to fit both budget and brand.

* Scalable Operations: Thanks to a streamlined backend, the company can handle bulk orders across cities with minimal delays.

* Commercial Know-How: Being a focused hotel furniture manufacturer, the team understands what hospitality owners truly need--easy cleaning, fast maintenance, and furniture that doesn't just look good but works hard.

Looking to the Future

With solid ground in India, the next step is going global. Best of Exports is currently collaborating with a well-known German brand to enter the European market. The goal? To blend Indian craftsmanship with European standards.

The company is also investing in more sustainable practices, including the use of reclaimed wood, eco-friendly coatings, and solar-powered production. Their aim is to not just be a supplier but a responsible partner.

In the next few years, they also plan to expand into co-working spaces, boutique hotels, and experiential retail environments--spaces that demand functional, design-forward, and durable furniture.

Final Thoughts

With every new project, Best of Exports has grown not just in numbers but in wisdom. Over 1,500 hospitality installations have taught them that real success lies in creating furniture that makes people feel welcome, stays strong through daily use, and reflects the brand it serves.

As a restaurant and hotel furniture manufacturer, they've come to embody more than just production capacity. They represent trust, adaptability, and design that delivers. The journey has had its highs and lows, but through it all, one thing remains constant: the drive to keep improving, learning, and building furniture that shapes India's hospitality experience, one seat at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)