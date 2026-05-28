How Rave n Bass Is Redefining Skincare for Stressed and Overworked Skin

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: In 2025, two founders from completely different industries came together to solve a problem they believed the skincare industry had ignored for too long: products that cleaned aggressively, marketed heavily, and ultimately damaged stressed skin even further.

One founder had spent years working in the Merchant Navy, enduring long shifts inside ship engine rooms under extreme heat, humidity, diesel fumes, and constant exposure to industrial pollutants. Over time, the conditions took a visible toll on his skin. Most cleansers he tried felt harsh, overly fragranced, and stripping designed more for marketing than long-term skin health.

The second founder came from a finance background, bringing an analytical mindset and a deep skepticism toward exaggerated skincare claims, trend-driven branding, and unnecessary ingredients.

Together, they began studying skincare from first principles.

What started as a personal problem slowly evolved into Rave n Bass a skincare brand built around performance, formulation discipline, and barrier-conscious cleansing.

Instead of launching multiple products quickly, the founders focused obsessively on creating one cleanser they believed they could genuinely stand behind. They spent months researching ingredient systems, consulting dermatologists, understanding active concentrations, and refining the formulation until every ingredient had a clear purpose.

The result was The Daily Reset a sulfate-free cleanser formulated with 3.5% niacinamide, 1% salicylic acid, ceramides, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid. Designed for oily, stressed, and environmentally exposed skin, the cleanser focuses on effective cleansing without leaving the skin tight or stripped.

For the founders, Rave n Bass represents a reaction against over complicated skincare and empty promises.

"We didn't want to build another skincare brand based on hype," the founders say. "We wanted to create products that people could use every day and actually trust."

With its minimalist approach and ingredient-first philosophy, Rave n Bass enters the Indian skincare market at a time when consumers are becoming increasingly aware of barrier health, fragrance overload, and formulation transparency.

Rather than chasing trends, the brand says it intends to stay focused on functional skincare built for real-world skin stress -- heat, pollution, sweat, long work hours, and overexposure to harsh cleansing routines.

Rave n Bass launched with a single belief: skincare should work hard without being harsh on the skin. Learn more about story behind Rave n Bass.

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