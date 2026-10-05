How the VinFast VF 6 Fits the "Family 4.0" Lifestyle

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: When the family already runs on smartphones, apps and connected devices, the VinFast VF 6 brings the same thinking to the driveway, with smart features and ownership benefits designed around everyday life.

The family car has entered its digital era

There was a time when choosing a family car meant counting seats, checking the boot and asking whether the air-conditioning could survive an Indian summer. Those things still matter today, of course, but modern families can also ask another question: how smart is the car when everyone else in the household is already connected?

That is where the "Family 4.0" idea comes in. This is a generation that manages school schedules on phones, orders groceries through apps and controls half the home from a screen. It makes sense, then, that the family car should join the conversation.

The VinFast VF 6 does exactly that

At the centre of the cabin is a 12.9-inch driver-oriented infotainment screen, putting vehicle functions and entertainment within easy reach. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also available, while features such as Pet, Camp, Wash and Valet modes are designed for some of the less glamorous realities of everyday ownership.

Then there is the part that feels particularly 4.0: the driver does not have to be sitting inside the car to interact with it.

Through the VinFast smartphone app, owners can remotely control selected functions such as the doors, boot, windows, climate control and special modes, check vehicle status and location, and receive notifications for selected events. So the car can be checked or adjusted from a phone before the family even heads out, rather than requiring someone to make a trip downstairs just to see whether everything is ready.

The VF 6 can also receive over-the-air software updates, allowing compatible software and connected functions to be updated without turning every update into a workshop visit.

And when the school run turns into the school run plus five other errands, there is some help from the car itself. Depending on the variant, the India-spec VF 6 offers up to 14 ADAS features, along with seven airbags and a 360-degree surround-view monitoring system. Higher variants can include functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane-centering control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.

In short, the VF 6 is not asking the family to leave its digital lifestyle at the front door. It is designed to bring some of that connected convenience along for the ride.

A little less spending, a little more living

Still, no amount of clever technology can make a family ignore the household budget. The monthly running cost still has a habit of getting everyone's attention. That is another area where the VF 6 makes a compelling case for going electric.

The VF 6 uses a 59.6-kWh usable battery and offers up to 468 km of MIDC range, depending on the variant. The higher-output version delivers up to 150 kW (204 PS) and 310 Nm, while DC fast charging can take the battery from 10% to 70% in around 25 minutes under specified conditions.

The potential savings can add up over time. According to VinFast's web-based Total Cost of Ownership tool, which calculates the savings of its EV models, the VF 6 Wind can deliver total savings of INR 4.4 lakh over three years compared with a common ICE vehicle at 1,500 km of monthly driving, equivalent to 19% lower total cost of ownership. Its estimated monthly energy cost is also just INR 1,544, compared with INR 9,281 for the ICE comparison.

VinFast has also put practical support behind the transition to electric. Free charging at V-Green stations is available through March 31, 2029, under the applicable programme, potentially reducing charging costs further during the eligible period.

There is also free maintenance for up to 3 years or 36,000 km, whichever comes first, helping make scheduled ownership costs more predictable. And under its ICE-to-EV programme, VF 6 buyers can receive up to INR 154,000 in cash support, depending on the variant and eligibility.

The VF 6 is also backed by up to a 7-year/160,000-km vehicle warranty and up to a 10-year/200,000-km battery warranty, depending on the applicable model and terms, adding another layer of predictability to long-term ownership.

The car that gets the family group chat

Ultimately, the "Family 4.0" appeal of the VF 6 comes down to how naturally it fits into the routines of a connected household.

The phone can interact with the car. The car can update itself. The driver can access selected functions remotely. Safety systems can provide additional assistance on the road. And ownership policies can help take some of the sting out of charging, maintenance and the switch from an ICE vehicle.

That combination gives the VF 6 a distinctly modern take on the family car. It is not simply a vehicle that fits into the family's daily routine, but one designed to work alongside the connected lifestyle that shapes it.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

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