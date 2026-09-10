How Weight Loss Surgery Can Support Better Metabolic Health, Explained by Dr. Amit Sood

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Obesity has become a major disease over the last few years. It is growing rapidly, and billions of people worldwide are affected by obesity or overweight. The common cause of obesity and overweight is the storage of fat in the body rather than burning it out through physical activity. According to the "World Obesity Federation," analysis shows that almost 3 billion people living on Earth are either overweight or obese. An analysis of this data finds that almost 3 billion people are living with either overweight or obesity. This evidence suggests that most of the world's population lives in countries where overweight and obesity are a bigger risk to health than underweight.

There are so many reasons behind the sudden rise in obesity cases, including underlying health issues and lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, fatty liver, diabetes, unbalanced diet, and poor lifestyle. For individuals seeking professional guidance for obesity treatment, consulting the Best Weight Loss Surgeon in Amritsar can be a suitable option.

However, there are alternatives for tackling this situation of obesity, which are commonly known as weight loss surgery/bariatric surgery and metabolic surgery, which is one of the most effective ways to reduce body fat by 50-80 percent. Dr. Amit Sood, the founder of CKosmic Health City and a well-renowned weight loss surgeon in Amritsar, Punjab. With 20+ years of experience, he highlighted that the surgical procedure goes beyond just weight reduction as it significantly improves metabolic health as well.

The Metabolic Connection With Weight Loss

Metabolism is the process of burning fat that we have consumed through food and liquid diet. However, when our metabolic system doesn't work properly, it can lead to obesity, blood sugar spikes, an increase in cholesterol levels, high BP, and insulin resistance, which is commonly known as metabolic syndrome. If not treated on time, it grows drastically, which can lead to cardiovascular and diabetes disorders.

The relationship between obesity and metabolic dysfunction is closely examined, and it is proven scientifically. The body fat distribution is necessary for the better functioning of our internal organs, and if there's an imbalance, it can lead to inflammation and disturb the normal hormonal cycle.

The first line of treatment is based on lifestyle changes, physical exercise, and diet. However, for some people with obesity, weight loss surgery is convenient, as it directly impacts their metabolism, which helps in the reduction of other chronic diseases that happen due to obesity and being overweight.

Impact of Weight Loss Surgery on Metabolic Health

According to ASMBS, "Metabolic and bariatric surgery is currently the most effective evidence-based treatment for obesity across all BMI classes."

Weight loss surgery, also known as bariatric or metabolic surgery, has shown positive effects on the metabolic health of the patients. It improves the metabolic function of the body, regulates or maintains blood pressure, as well as reduces the symptoms of chronic disease.

The surgery reduces the risk related to cardiovascular disease, liver disease, organ inflammation, and improves cholesterol levels in the body.

The surgery also lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and other obesity-related complications while promoting long-term weight management.

The Role of An Experienced Surgeon

The role of an experienced surgeon is very critical in bariatric surgery, as it is a complete process from going through one stage to another rather than a mere surgery alone. In this process, there will be a whole-body evaluation, psychological counseling, screening, blood tests, and much more. After that, there is a structured approach to surgery with a team that determines whether metabolic functions are achieved once the surgery is successful and can be shown after years.

Dr. Amit Sood is a well-renowned bariatric and metabolic surgeon from Punjab. With his years of experience and dedicated surgical team, make sure the outcome of surgery is in favor. He has expertise in minimal access, scarless bariatric, and laparoscopic surgery.

Life After Surgery

Surgery is just a new beginning and a lifelong process towards a healthy life. The success of the surgery totally depends on aftercare, consistency with physical activity, a planned diet, regular checkups, and management of chronic disease.

For a few years, the management of a nutritional diet is a must, and consulting a doctor regularly regarding any uneasiness. It is also a very critical period in which sudden weight loss can cause a deficiency of some essential minerals and can affect the absorption process in the body. Being consistent with physical activity and maintaining a balanced diet enhances metabolic function.

About US

Dr. Amit Sood is one of the best weight loss surgeons in Amritsar, Punjab. He established CKosmic Health City, a bariatric and metabolic surgery center. He is one of the youngest minimal access, bariatric, metabolic, laparoscopic, and endoscopic surgeons in India with a gold medal in surgery. Furthermore, he specializes in Scarless Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery (SILS) and is the youngest proctor for BARIATRIC & HERNIA training in Pan-Asia.

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