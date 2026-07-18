HPCL Ranked Among India's Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in Brand Finance India 100 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has been ranked among India's Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in the Brand Finance India 100 Rankings 2026, reaffirming the Company's strong brand equity and leadership in the country's energy sector.

Compiled by Brand Finance, one of the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancies, the annual rankings evaluate brands using the internationally recognised Royalty Relief methodology. The assessment measures brand value by considering financial performance, brand strength, and consumer perception, making it one of the most credible global benchmarks for brand valuation.

HPCL's inclusion among India's Top 20 Most Valuable Brands reflects the Company's sustained focus on operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and delivering reliable energy solutions. The Company had also featured among the Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in the 2025 rankings, demonstrating the consistency and resilience of its brand.

As India accelerates its energy transition, HPCL continues to strengthen its portfolio through investments in cleaner energy, digital transformation, and technology-driven solutions. Backed by decades of customer trust and a commitment to sustainable growth, the Company remains focused on creating long-term value while supporting the nation's evolving energy needs.

About HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), incorporated on July 15, 1974, is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) and one of India's leading integrated refining and marketing companies. With interests spanning refining, marketing, distribution, research and development, and renewable energy, HPCL is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Through innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity, HPCL continues to play a key role in strengthening India's energy security and supporting the nation's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

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