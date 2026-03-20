HPWWI Records 100% Success Rate in Maiden WorldSkills Preparation Effort; Five Candidates Advance to Nationals in Shanghai

PRNewswire

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20: Hettich Poddar Woodworking Institute (HPWWI) has achieved a remarkable milestone in its first-ever WorldSkills preparation initiative, with all six of its candidates securing medals at the Regional competition - resulting in a 100% success rate.

The journey began with the launch of HPWWI 's WorldSkills preparation camp on September 11, 2025, aimed at identifying and nurturing high-potential talent in woodworking trades. Sixteen candidates were initially shortlisted across three skill categories (Joinery, Cabinet Making, and Carpentry) and underwent intensive, industry-aligned training.

Following District and State-level competitions, six candidates advanced to the Regional stage, emerging from a highly competitive pool of over 700 participants across the North Zone.

Held in Agra from March 11 to 14, 2026, the Regional competition brought together more than 300 participants and was attended by senior dignitaries from the skill development ecosystem, including the Hon'ble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Demonstrating exceptional skill and preparation, all six HPWWI participants secured podium finishes:

- Lucky Kumar (Joinery) - Gold

- Lavkush (Joinery) - Silver

- Shubham Jangra (Joinery) - Bronze

- Ankit Vishwakarma (Cabinet making) - Gold

- Rahul Jangra (Cabinet Making) - Silver

- Junaid (Carpentry) - Silver

Five of these candidates have qualified for the National competition, scheduled later this month, where they will compete for a chance to represent India at the WorldSkills International stage in Shanghai.

Highlighting HPWWI's role in this maiden achievement, Mr. Amit Prasad, Director, HPWWI and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hettich India, said - "This milestone reflects the growing recognition of our efforts across the woodworking and manufacturing ecosystem, and reinforces our commitment to strengthening India's skilled workforce pipeline. It has been made possible through sustained support, clear vision, and a shared belief in the impact of this initiative."

As a center of excellence in Woodworking training, HPWWI continues to focus on building future-ready professionals by combining technical expertise with real-world application. The institute's training philosophy is aligned with the broader goal of fostering self-reliant careers and contributing to India's 'Make in India' vision through a strong, skill-driven workforce.

About HPWWI

Hettich Poddar Woodworking Institute (HPWWI) is a premier skill development initiative focused on training and empowering individuals in woodworking and allied trades. Through industry-aligned programs and hands-on learning, HPWWI aims to create a highly skilled workforce that supports both individual growth and national development.

Website: https://hettichwoodworkinginstitute.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hpwwi/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hpwwi/

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