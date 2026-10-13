Hubhawks' NuVoice Classics Showcases Timeless Literature at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026

VMPL

Frankfurt [Germany], October 13: Hubhawks presented its NuVoice Classics collection at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, introducing visitors to a range of literary works across distinctive formats and editions. The collection attracted interest from visitors, with some purchasing titles during the fair, offering an opportunity to bring these enduring works to new readers in an international setting.

Featuring everything from deluxe clothbound editions and pocket-sized books to illustrated favourites, NuVoice Classics reflects an approach to classic literature that combines the preservation of literary heritage with different ways for readers to discover and experience familiar works.

The collection brings together celebrated literary landmarks through distinct editions. The Deluxe Clothbound Classics range features works such as The Great Gatsby and Jane Eyre, while the Deluxe Hardbound collection includes Pride and Prejudice, Great Expectations, Crime and Punishment and Dracula. These editions offer readers a way to revisit familiar stories in thoughtfully presented formats.

For readers who prefer compact editions, Pocket Classics includes Franz Kafka's Metamorphosis, Sun Tzu's The Art of War and Oscar Wilde's The Canterville Ghost. Meanwhile, the Painted Classics range features The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan, bringing a visual dimension to stories that have captivated readers across generations. Illustrated editions of Gulliver's Travels, Heidi and The Secret Garden also offer younger readers an inviting introduction to established literary favourites.

The collection extends beyond traditional literary landmarks. Black Classics features works including Wuthering Heights and Frankenstein, while Rainbow Classics includes Giovanni's Room, Orlando and The Well of Loneliness books that explore identity, relationships and belonging. Together, these categories reflect the breadth of NuVoice Classics and the many ways readers can engage with literary heritage.

Beyond their formats and editions, these works share an enduring quality: their ability to speak across generations. Love, ambition, morality, identity and human relationships remain central to how people understand themselves and the world around them. Although written in different eras, classic works continue to challenge assumptions, offer fresh perspectives and invite readers to interpret familiar ideas through their own experiences.

For Hubhawks, NuVoice Classics reflects a broader publishing vision: keeping literary heritage alive alongside contemporary storytelling. Its showcase at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2026 marked an important opportunity to bring its collection of classic literature to one of the publishing world's key international platforms.

The fair brought NuVoice Classics into conversation with an international audience, with visitors exploring the collection and some purchasing titles. The engagement offered an opportunity to present its diverse editions to readers beyond India and demonstrate how enduring literary works can find new audiences across borders.

Classics are not simply stories preserved from the past; they continue to find meaning with every generation that discovers them. Their pages may be timeless, but their next chapter belongs to the readers yet to discover them.

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