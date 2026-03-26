HUFT Accelerates Retail Expansion with their 110th Pet Store & Spa in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: India's leading pet care brand, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), has opened its newest store and full-service pet spa, spanning over 1200 square feet, in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - strengthening its presence in one of India's most engaged pet-parent communities. With over 110 stores nationwide and a growing digital footprint, HUFT today partners with more than 1 million pet families across India.

Hyderabad: A High-Growth, High-Engagement Market

India's pet care industry, currently estimated at over ₹6,000 crore, is growing at 18-20% CAGR. (Sources: India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), "India's pet care industry to touch Rs 10,000 crore (US$1.17 billion) by 2028" 2023; The Economic Times, "Paw power: How pets are becoming a serious business in India," 2023).

This is driven by higher pet adoption rates, rising disposable incomes, and the integration of pets into the core family dynamic. Within this landscape, Hyderabad has emerged as one of the most promising urban markets.

Over the past three years, insights show that Hyderabad pet parents demonstrate higher-than-average spends on pet nutrition, functional treats, and grooming services. This indicates not just higher spending power, but deeper engagement and trust in quality-led brands.

"Banjara Hills has long been a high-potential neighbourhood for us. The community here reflects the kind of informed, emotionally-invested pet parents we build for. This store allows us to serve them more deeply - through quality products, trusted advice, and professional grooming services under one roof." - Rahul Sanon, COO, HUFT

More Than a Store

The Banjara Hills store follows HUFT's evolved community-led retail format - combining experiential discovery, consultation-led selling, and full-service grooming under one roof. Their private labels, including food and treats for dogs and cats, continue to gain traction as Indian consumers increasingly prioritise ingredient transparency, label honesty, and balanced formulations over price-led choices.

The attached pet spa addresses another visible shift. Grooming is no longer viewed as occasional indulgence, but as part of preventive care and routine hygiene. HUFT has seen steady year-on-year growth in grooming transactions nationally, with cities like Hyderabad showing faster adoption of scheduled grooming services.

Despite rapid digital growth, one insight remains clear: pet parenting is deeply emotional. Decisions around food, health, and care are built and strengthened by conversations, reassurance, and expert guidance. The Banjara Hills store has been designed as a welcoming space where pet parents can seek advice, discover products, and receive hands-on support from pet-first people who represent and reflect the brand's legacy of 18+ years.

Scale, Strategy & the Road Ahead

HUFT's expansion strategy is data-led - mapping pet density, premium catchments, and evolving consumer behaviour before entering a neighbourhood. The brand continues to deepen its presence in Tier 1 cities while also proactively expanding into emerging Tier 2 markets with rising first-time pet adoptions.

"India's pet care market is scaling structurally, but at its heart, this category is built on trust. Hyderabad has consistently shown us repeat purchase behaviours, but what stands out even more for us is the deep emotional investment of its pet parents. Our expansion into Banjara Hills is about becoming part of that everyday journey, offering expertise, quality, and a space that feels as welcoming as it is credible." - Rashi Sanon Narang, Founder, HUFT

With the opening of its Banjara Hills store and spa, HUFT continues to strengthen its position not just as a retailer, but as a partner to India's evolving community of pet parents - building scale with thoughtful care, and growth with purpose.

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