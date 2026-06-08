HUFT Express: Now Live In Bengaluru 3000+ pet care essentials, delivered to your doorstep

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: The kind that hits when you realise the cat litter is almost over at 10 PM. Or when your dog's food packet suddenly feels far lighter than expected. Or when your pet's favourite treats, supplements, or calming essentials run out, right before a long day begins.

When it comes to pets, these aren't just purchases. They are daily essentials tied to routines, comfort, health, and trust. Our pets don't understand delayed deliveries, they only know breakfast time, walk time, mealtime, comfort time.

And for years, pet parents across India have turned to Heads Up For Tails for exactly that trust: thoughtfully curated products, high-quality essentials, and expert-backed care designed around the real needs of pets and the people who love them.

Now, we're bringing that trust even closer.

HUFT Express, Heads Up For Tails' fast-delivery service for pet essentials, is now live across all pincodes in Bengaluru, helping pet parents access over 3,000 products from their nearest Heads Up For Tails store with same-day delivery.

Built around a simple insight that pet parenting rarely happens according to plan, HUFT Express is designed for the everyday moments when essentials simply can't wait. Whether it's a last-minute food refill, an urgent litter restock, grooming essentials before a trip, or replacing a toy that was enthusiastically played with (read: destroyed) within hours of unboxing it.

The service offers access to a wide assortment of products across food, treats, toys, litter, grooming, healthcare, walk gear, accessories and everyday pet essentials for dogs and cats, making it easier for pet parents to get what they need, when they need it.

But beyond faster delivery, HUFT Express is really about something deeper: reliability.

Every order is fulfilled directly from the nearest HUFT store. The same stores pet parents already visit, rely on, and trust for their pets' needs. This not only enables same-day delivery across Bengaluru, but also gives pet parents greater confidence in the quality, availability and reliability of the products arriving at their doorstep.

Speaking about the initiative, Nishad Vishwas Kenkre, Chief Business Officer, Heads Up For Tails, said:

"HUFT Express is a natural extension of what Heads Up For Tails has always stood for - trust, quality, and thoughtful pet care. For nearly two decades, Indian pet parents have relied on us for products and experiences designed around the real needs of pets, and now we're bringing that same confidence and curation to online shopping with the speed and convenience that modern pet parenting demands. We're incredibly excited about building this omni-channel experience where the warmth and reliability of our stores can reach pet parents at their doorstep."

The response from Bengaluru's pet parent community has been overwhelmingly positive. Pet parents have embraced the convenience of getting trusted pet essentials delivered faster, while continuing to enjoy the confidence that comes with shopping from Heads Up For Tails.

The experience has also resonated strongly across the wider pet community, with several leading pet influencers sharing their appreciation for HUFT Express across social media platforms.

HUFT Express is now available across Bengaluru. Pet parents can place orders on headsupfortails.com or by downloading the HUFT App.

Because sometimes it's not just a bag of food or a box of litter.

It's tomorrow morning's breakfast. Or tonight's routine.

And when it comes to pets, every little moment matters.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)