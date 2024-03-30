HunyHuny Unveils Biggest parenting store of NCR in Gaur City Mall, Noida

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 30: HunyHuny, India's premier brand for high-end mother and infant care products, proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship store in Noida, marking a significant milestone in its continued expansion. Located in the Gaur City Mall, Noida, the new flagship store is set to redefine the retail experience for parents in the Delhi NCR region.

The decision to launch the flagship store in Noida stems from HunyHuny's (https://hunyhuny.com/) commitment to providing expectant parents and families with unparalleled access to premium parenting products and an exceptional shopping experience. With a diverse range of offerings, the Noida store aims to cater to the evolving needs of modern parents, offering a comprehensive selection of strollers, prams, cots, cribs, and other essential baby care products, all designed to meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and style.

The flagship store inauguration was honored by the presence of Ritu Phogat, an MMA wrestler and gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games, who graced the event as the esteemed chief guest, highlighting the importance of high-quality parenting products for a happy and healthy start to motherhood.

Shrikhanth Komarla, Operations Head at HunyHuny, expressed his excitement about the launch of the new store, stating, "Our vision for HunyHuny's flagship store in Noida is more than just a retail space; it's a sanctuary for parents seeking the best for their little ones. Our commitment goes beyond offering products - it's about providing an experience that resonates with the journey of parenthood. Every item curated in our store embodies our ethos of quality, affordability, and care."

He further added, "As we look towards the future, our focus remains firmly on our customers and their needs. We are dedicated to continuously improving and innovating our products, ensuring that every parent who walks through our doors leaves with confidence, knowing that they have access to the best products, services, and support available."

HunyHuny's Noida store boasts an extensive product range, including:

* Baby Strollers: Offering a wide range of options to fit every need and budget, HunyHuny is the top brand in India for baby cots & strollers.

* Baby Cots & Cribs (https://hunyhuny.com/44-buy-best-baby-cot-in-india) Providing a range of cozy and fashionable solutions to ensure your child sleeps soundly and safely.

* High-Quality Mother and Baby Care Items: HunyHuny offers everything parents need to guarantee their baby's growth and well-being, from moms nursing chair to baby essentials.

HunyHuny's rapid expansion reflects its growing popularity, with stores in Bangalore and Mumbai, which are in launch phase and expansion to all major cities and Tier-1 cities across India.

With a commitment to elegance, safety, and innovation, HunyHuny has quickly become the trusted choice for parents across India, tried tested and endorsed by numerous Bollywood and television celebrities.

Experience the HunyHuny difference at the newly opened Noida location, or shop online at hunyhuny.com. HunyHuny is your ideal companion for the parenting journey, offering an extensive product selection, top-rated customer support, and a dedication to quality that sets it apart from the rest.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)