Hurun India Honours Casagrand's Founder & Managing Director Arun Mn as the Self-Made Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Hurun India, a leading research and recognition platform that tracks and celebrates India's most successful entrepreneurs, business leaders, and high-value enterprises, has honoured Mr Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, with the Self-Made Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the prestigious India Real Estate Leadership Conclave & Excellence Awards 2026. Hosted by Hurun India in association with Grohe, the landmark event held in Mumbai brought together some of the country's leading real estate entrepreneurs, developers and industry leaders to celebrate excellence and leadership in one of India's most significant economic sectors.

The recognition celebrates Arun Mn's journey of building a significant real estate enterprise from the ground up, and the vision and determination that have defined that journey. Starting with a 12-apartment residential project in Chennai in 2003, Arun Mn has built Casagrand into a multi-market real estate enterprise with 180+ projects spanning more than 88 million sq. ft, including a diverse range of formats, from apartments, villas, high-rise residencies and floor villas to expansive, large-format communities as the 41-acre Casagrand Highcity, 40-acre Casagrand Suncity etc. Over the past two decades, he has navigated changing market cycles, evolving consumer aspirations and an increasingly competitive real estate landscape to take Casagrand from its Chennai roots to key markets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Pune and Dubai.

The Self-Made Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year recognition acknowledges not only the scale of what has been built, but also the entrepreneurial vision, perseverance, and ability to create enduring value that have driven Casagrand's transformation. His vision has always been centred on building mid-segment homes with maximum offerings, keeping in mind the aspirations and affordability of a larger section of homebuyers. His passion lies in creating homes that enable people to upgrade their lifestyle, build a new address, and achieve their aspirations, while ensuring maximum value for every homebuyer. This commitment to delivering quality homes with exceptional value has made his entrepreneurial journey truly meaningful and impactful.

The recognition comes as Hurun India and GROHE mark a decade of recognising leadership and achievement in Indian real estate, with the 2026 edition also marking the return of the flagship pan-India conclave. Bringing together leading real estate entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders from across the country, the landmark 10th edition underscores the scale and stature of the platform.

The conclave also featured an exclusive fireside chat of Arun Mn during which he shared insights into his entrepreneurial journey and various aspects of building Casagrand over the years, including business strategies, approaches, people, culture, values, and the journey behind the company's growth and success.

For Arun Mn, the recognition comes at an important juncture as Casagrand builds on its strong South Indian foundation and pursues its ambition of creating a stronger national real estate presence.

About Casagrand

Casagrand is the largest developer in the residential sector in Chennai, with a market share of approximately 25% in terms of launches and approximately 18% in terms of demand during the period January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2025 (Source: CBRE Report). Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the company has delivered 103 Completed Projects encompassing 21.79 million square feet of Saleable Area, and currently has 57 Ongoing Projects spanning 44.10 million square feet of Saleable Area and 21 Forthcoming Projects with an Estimated Saleable Area of 23.81 million square feet across Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Pune (Maharashtra) and Dubai as of June 30, 2025. The company offers apartments and independent villas under luxury, mid-end, and affordable categories, all under the Casagrand brand.

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