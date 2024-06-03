Hyderabad prepares to host Triad of Industry Events: HIMTEX, India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC), and Eco Sustain Expo

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3: The excitement continues to build as Hyderabad gears up to host not just one but three premier industry events simultaneously. The 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool and Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) will take place from August 16th to 19th, 2024, at the esteemed HITEX Exhibition Centre, alongside the 3rd edition of the India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) and the inaugural edition of the Eco Sustain Expo. This convergence of events promises to create an unparalleled platform for innovation, collaboration, and business growth.

HIMTEX 2024, the flagship event, remains committed to showcasing the forefront of machine tools and engineering technologies. With over 300 exhibitors expected, HIMTEX will present a comprehensive display of cutting-edge machinery, equipment, and solutions spanning metalworking, automation, robotics, tooling, and industrial engineering. Attendees can anticipate an immersive experience tailored to industry pioneers, engineers, manufacturers, researchers, and policymakers.

"Being the organisers, we from Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Limited (HITEX) are overjoyed to host HIMTEX 2024 alongside the India Process Expo & Conference and the Eco Sustain Expo," expressed Mr. Srikanth T G, Business Head of HITEX. "This convergence of events not only amplifies the opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange but also underscores our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability across diverse sectors."

The India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) will provide a dedicated platform for showcasing advancements in process industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and more. Concurrently, the Eco Sustain Expo will focus on sustainable technologies and solutions, highlighting the latest innovations in renewable energy, waste management, green infrastructure, and environmental conservation.

"By co-locating these events, we aim to facilitate synergies and foster new business opportunities," explained Vinoth Sasidharan, Project Head of HIMTEX 2024. "Attendees will have the unique advantage of exploring complementary technologies and forging partnerships that drive efficiency, productivity, and sustainability."

In addition to the expansive exhibitions, the triad of events will feature a curated agenda of seminars, workshops, and networking sessions, providing attendees with invaluable insights into emerging trends and best practices. Business matchmaking sessions will also be organized to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations among exhibitors and visitors.

For comprehensive details on HIMTEX 2024, including exhibitor registration, visitor passes, and event updates, please visit the official website at www.himtex.in.

About HIMTEX:

The Hyderabad International Machine Tool and Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) is an annual flagship event dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in machine tools, industrial machinery, and engineering technologies. HIMTEX serves as a catalyst for industry innovation, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders to explore new opportunities, foster collaborations, and drive growth in the machine tool and engineering sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)