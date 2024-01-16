Hyderabad's Premium B-School to Steer India's Growth Story

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16: With its continued upwards march of growth, and an estimated 35% contribution to India's $7 trillion economy by 2030, the southern states continue to be the powerhouse of India's growth story. To help the South sustain its impressive industrial growth rate it would continue to require highly-skilled managers with a global outlook and vision. Hyderabad's newly launched Badruka School of Management says it's ready to foster world-class managers to steer the success saga.

The 73-year-old Badruka Educational Society has recently launched the Badruka School of Management (BSM) and also introduced AICTE-approved 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management in its continued commitment to excellence.

The program is also aimed at addressing the gap in institutions offering quality management education in Southern India. Despite four management institutions from the South in the top 25 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), none hail from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. BSM is designed to address the disparity in the availability of top-tier management education in South India.

"With a legacy of pioneering higher education in Hyderabad, we are dedicated to filling this void through BSM. Our institution will serve as a talent powerhouse to meet the rising needs of Hyderabad, now the most sought-after destination for Indian and global businesses," said Srikishan Badruka, Secretary of the Badruka Educational Society.

The inaugural batch for the AICTE-approved 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDBM) will commence classes in August at the expansive 14-acre campus in Hyderabad's Medchal district. Admissions for the program have already commenced.

"BSM aims to be a nurturing ground for the upcoming generation of professionals and entrepreneurs who excel in their respective domains, champion ethical values, and contribute to sustainable progress. Our curriculum at BSM is tailored to meet the demands of today's dynamic industries. We engage top-notch experts to mentor and inspire our students," added Badruka.

Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, the School's Dean and a renowned academic, formerly VC with Bennett University, NIIT University, and OP Jindal University, shared, "At BSM, our vision is clear: to provide a transformative educational experience transcending conventional boundaries. Our curriculum is dynamic, integrating real-world challenges, experiential learning, and the latest industry insights. Our objective is to nurture skilled professionals and ethical leaders capable of navigating complexities with integrity and foresight."

The new-age multidisciplinary curriculum at BSM merges core management principles with modules tailored to emerging industry demands. These include courses in Entrepreneurship, Design Thinking, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Sustainable Business, ensuring students possess versatile skill sets for the contemporary workplace. In addition to these foundational courses, BSM will offer specialised tracks in the second year: Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Data Analytics & Digital Technologies, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. These courses will be taught by leading domestic and international faculty members, allowing students to gain insights from both industry and academia.

Beyond academics, BSM will be committed to sustainability. The School has integrated eco-friendly practices on campus, featuring a meditation centre where students can unwind and connect with nature. Additionally, initiatives like waste management and solar panelling demonstrate BSM's dedication to fostering an environmentally conscious community.

Visit: badrukaschoolofmanagement.edu.in.

