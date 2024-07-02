IASRM & the Anti-Ageing Foundation (India) Host 9th Annual World Congress - Longevity Revolution 2024 - The Cutting-Edge Medical Conglomerate

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 2: The International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) (www.iasrmglobal.org) and the Anti-Ageing Foundation (India) hosted the 9th Annual World Congress - Longevity Revolution 2024: 11 Years Regenerative Medicine Redefined.

Held from June 14, 2024, in New Delhi, the event marked a significant milestone in the advancement of cutting-edge medical education. IASRM also celebrated its 9th year of conducting stem cell and regenerative medicine conferences and workshops. In addition, IASRM offers short-term and one-year fellowship programs in stem cell therapy, cosmetic gynecology, anti-aging and functional medicine.

Longevity Revolution 2024 positioned itself as a pivotal event in the field of regenerative medicine, fostering collaboration and education to shape the future of healthcare and longevity. IASRM stands as one of India's most insightful domain for futuristic guide for transformation in the specialized fields for Longevity, Anti-Ageing, Aesthetic Gynecology, Plastic surgery.

The uniqueness of the conference was its inclusivity aspect of Medical Science and Lifestyle integrations that were supported by BTL Aesthetics, HSBC www.hsbc.co.in as Wealth & Banking partner, Trufitt & Hill www.truefittandhill.in as Grooming partners #TimelessGrooming @truefittandhill_in. The conference thereby reflected its impact and reach of a complete package of healthcare knowledge forum with precision for a futuristic State of Art potential stakeholder as market leaders in the existing eco-system of lifestyle management in Stem Cells, Gynecology, Aesthetic Gynecology & Plastic Surgery, Orthopedics, PRP procedures / treatments and more.

Longevity Revolution 2024 established itself as a premier platform for impactful discussions, interactions, and education in the field of regenerative medicine. The forum gathered some of the most influential minds and voices in Medicines & Techniques focusing on:

* Regenerative Medicine: Exploring its potential to revolutionize modern medicine and healthcare research

* Cosmetic Gynecology: Highlighting advancements in this area.

* Longevity Research and Implications: Examining the impact of longevity research on future medical care.

* Visionary Leaders and Cutting-Edge Topics

The event boasted an impressive lineup of over 75 internationally acclaimed speakers and leaders in the field. Dr Prabhu Mishra, an ace stem cell & Regenerative Medicine Scientist, Entrepreneur, Founder President of IASRM and Longevity Revolution, delivered keynote lectures on the advancements in stem cell and regenerative medicine, emphasizing its potential as a boon for treating various age-related and degenerative conditions. A special curated workshop was focused on Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for menopause management, Nutraceuticals IV Therapies for anti-ageing and cosmetic gynaecology.

Dr Lavanya Kiran, IASRM Secretary General, emphasized the importance of partnerships for continued innovation in the field.

Dr Narendra Malhotra, Past FOGSI President, lauded the event as a leading scientific platform for addressing these challenges and advancements in cellular therapies and anti-aging medicine. He highlighted ageing being natural, but our problems related to ageing are often unspoken or unattended. Usually, it's often seen that individuals withdraw from being visible socially if they feel less confident about their appearances. Physical appearance in today's day and time is majorly impacted by various elements like Diet, Work - Outs, Cosmetics & Surgeries only to enhance & elevate the feel good factors through co-ordinated mediums. Surgeries are one of such medium that comes at a high cost and risk depending the medical path chosen. Therefore, it's extremely essential for anyone searching options for consultations or surgeries seek help from reliable medical professionals & doctors and avoid unsolicited street clinics. Diet modifications play a prudent role along with Aesthetic surgeries. Adding Supplements area must such as Vitamin D or any other natural diet or prescribed dose under guidance by trusted well qualified Doctors. Definitely it's the female fraternity who are frequent users for these procedures and practices as it has been proven to support the 'woman empowerment' and elevate social life value in high society and most frequent users are celebrities from Fashion / Glamour or Cinema industry. Additionally, he also made his points on regulatory norms in our country for Imports of machines that must be more standardized and uniformed by law.

IASRM have Felicitated with excellence award to 50+ world leading academicians, clinicians and researchers. Over 75 esteemed faculty members presented thought-provoking sessions, workshops, and discussions covering a wide range of topics, including:

* Clinical applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy

* Nutraceutical IV therapies and nitric oxide therapy

* Hormone optimization

* Disease prevention

* Aesthetic advancements

* Collaboration and Recognition

* The congress addressed critical issues related to aging, including

* Ageing diseases

* Osteoarthritis

* Alzheimer's disease

* Liver diseases and metabolic health

* Autoimmune diseases

* Infertility

* Diabetes

* Regulations

* Ethics

Distinguished Guests and Speakers

The event welcomed esteemed guests and speakers, including:

Chief Guest: Dr Radhey Shyam Sharma, Former Sr. Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research

Guest of Honor: Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Past FOGSI President and world-renowned Obgyn

Guest of Honour: Dr Navneet Kumar Sharma, IRSS and Founder President of DTU-DCE Fraternity Forum was invited as Guest of Honour in the 9th International Association of Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine (IASRM). Dr Sharma was also felicitated with IASRM 'Excellence Award' on this occasion.

Scientific Chairman: Padma Shri Awardee Dr Manjula Anagani

Key Speakers: Dr Rupila Bhatia (IASRM Vice President), Dr Shilpa Sharma (AIIMS Delhi), Dr Anil Arora (Ganga Ram Hospital), Dr Aparna Hegde, Dr Deepa Ganesh Chennai, Dr Sanjay Pandey (Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai), Dr Mohan Thomas - Breach Candy, Mumbai, Dr Manish Mahajan, Dr Raj Brahmbhatt, Dr Vidya Pancholia, Dr Hafiz Rahman, Dr Nahla El Awady and many more.

Marketing & Integrations partner Shrine Int Media Solutions partnered with the Congress in creating bridge building opportunities to onboard Premium Lifestyle brands for an experiential take away. Leading the initiative Ms. Chandrai S - Chief Creative & Business Integration curator - mentioned, "We found an opportunity to weave uniqueness and enhance reach for the cohort from Premium medical fraternity addressing a global audience through IASRM. The experience and learnings were exponentially enriching. IASRM certainly reflects premium optimization value. The conference exhibited marathon clinical presentation across multiple hours in 3 days with a Felicitation ceremony by Dr Prabhu Mishra. This association particularly delivered high potential for us to garner market insights about key global leaders in this domain."

Spanning Fragrance to the occasion was also seen Tonino Lamborghini - Fragrance born from the heritage of Lamborghini family from Tarz Distribution Pvt. Ltd - your foremost partner for luxury and Lifestyle beauty in India @tarzbeauty and @toninolamborghini_fragranza.

Shrine Int Media Solutions is primarily a bespoke boutique media agency that caters to Lifestyle & Luxury brands. Specialising in a range of media services pertaining to brand integrations, media buying, influencers marketing, Events & PR our team is dedicated to transforming your vision into a reality. The agency has bandwidth for a global reach.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452582/The_Longevity_Enthusiasts.jpg

