IBL Finance Ltd achieves over Rs. 100 crore AUM, expands with 36 national NBFCs

Gujarat [India], May 5: Surat-based IBL Finance Limited, a leading company known for providing fast and easy loans using technology and data science, has informed the stock exchanges that it has achieved the milestone of over Rs. 100 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) and is progressing on an expansion path in collaboration with 36 national NBFCs. The fintech-driven NBFC, IBL Finance Ltd (IBLFL), has advanced its aggressive growth strategy by successfully onboarding 36 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for onward lending. This milestone is significant for IBLFL, which is on the path to becoming a pan-India retail MSME lender, ensuring financial inclusion through its data-driven approach.

Strategic Business Expansion: According to the company management, IBLFL has launched a new vertical focused on lending to profitable and well-established NBFCs.

This strategic move aligns with the company's long-term vision of becoming a sustainable and profitable MSME-focused lender. By lending to NBFCs, IBLFL gains insights into diverse retail lending portfolios across different geographies, ensuring lower cost of Credit and improved asset quality. As of March 31, 2025, the company has successfully disbursed Rs. 154.00 crore under this initiative.

Growth in AUM and Strong Asset Quality

IBL Finance has shown robust AUM growth across three consecutive financial years:

* FY 2022-23: Rs. 17.85 crore

* FY 2023-24: Rs. 56.18 crore

* FY 2024-25: Rs. 104.99 crore

This growth reflects the company's increasing market presence and strengthening financial stability.

As part of its loan portfolio, IBL Finance achieved the milestone of surpassing Rs. 100 crore AUM by the end of FY 2024-25, primarily driven by strategic partnerships with other NBFCs.

Additionally, the company has maintained strong asset quality, with Net NPA levels recorded at:

* FY 2022-23: 3.94%

* FY 2023-24: 1.90%

* FY 2024-25: 1.99%

The NBFC partnerships have supported IBL's asset-light business model while mitigating NPA risks.

Growth-Oriented Lending Strategies

To further drive expansion and increase AUM, IBL Finance plans to raise additional funds through various debt instruments, including term loans, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, and commercial papers. These funds will be sourced from banks, financial institutions, and various investors.

In FY 2024-25, IBL has already secured Rs. 49.46 crore through term loans and NCDs, thereby strengthening the company's financial position and growth trajectory.

Future Plans: Sustained Growth and Milestones

With a solid business model, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to innovation, IBL Finance Limited is on track for sustained growth. The company continues to explore new opportunities and expand its footprint in the lending sector. As IBL Finance moves forward, it remains dedicated to its mission of delivering seamless, technology-driven financial solutions while maintaining strong asset quality and profitability.

