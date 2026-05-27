ICCPL Group Eyes to Cross Over 7,000 Real Estate Marketing Campaigns by FY 2026-27

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], May 27: ICCPL Group, one of India's leading home-grown PR and communications firms, has announced its ambition to cross 7,000+ marketing campaigns for the real estate sector by FY 2026-27, further strengthening its position as a specialised communications partner for the industry.

Over the last 15 years, ICCPL Group has serviced 500+ real estate companies across India, with a strong presence across North, West, East and select South Indian markets. The firm has also been associated with the launch and promotion of 2,500+ real estate projects, spanning residential, commercial, retail, mixed-use and allied segments.

Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, ICCPL Group has built a strong national footprint with offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Goa, along with backend operations across 42+ cities in India and presence in the UAE. The firm has also expanded its communications reach across parts of Southeast Asia.

Known for its deep sectoral understanding, strong media relationships and reference-led business model, ICCPL Group has emerged as one of the most preferred PR and communications agencies for real estate companies in India. Its sector-first approach has helped the firm create a strong legacy in real estate PR, backed by consistent performance, long-standing client relationships and market credibility.

The company has been awarded three times as one of the most preferred PR and communications agencies for real estate, further reinforcing its leadership credentials in the sector.

As per market reports and industry estimates, ICCPL Group is currently valued at Rs 250+ crore and is aggressively working towards achieving a Rs 400 crore valuation by FY 2026-27. The growth strategy is expected to be driven through continued expansion across communications, digital media, real estate allied services and strategic investments in the hospitality sector.

Over the years, ICCPL Group has worked with several leading real estate brands including BCD Group, Bhartiya Group, Signature Global, Gaurs Group, Omaxe, Gulshan Group, Reach Group, Bhumika Group, MRG Group and Aurika Homes, among others. The agency has also been associated with the launch of several marquee projects including Gaurs NYC Residences, Taj Skyscape by Gulshan Group, Experion Saatori, Omaxe Chowk and Nimbus The Arista Luxe, along with multiple residential, commercial and mixed-use developments across NCR and other key markets.

Speaking on the milestone, a spokesperson from ICCPL Group said, "Real estate has always been at the core of ICCPL Group's journey. Our focus has been to build meaningful communication strategies that support brands, projects and sector narratives across markets. As we move towards FY 2026-27, crossing 7,000+ campaigns will mark a significant milestone in our journey and reflect the trust that developers and industry stakeholders continue to place in us."

With its specialised focus, expanding national network and growing international presence, ICCPL Group continues to strengthen its leadership in real estate PR and communications while supporting brands across emerging and established markets.

About ICCPL Group

ICCPL Group is one of India's leading integrated PR, communications and marketing groups with a dominant presence in the real estate sector. Founded over 15 years ago, the group has serviced more than 500 clients and executed over 6,000 marketing and communication campaigns across sectors. Headquartered in Noida, ICCPL Group operates through multiple verticals including public relations, digital marketing, creative designing, media solutions and hospitality. The group has a strong presence across India with offices in key metro cities along with international reach in the UAE and parts of Southeast Asia. ICCPL Group is widely recognised for its strong media network, strategic communication capabilities and specialised expertise in real estate PR and brand positioning.

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