ICFAI Business School (IBS) announces Selection Process 2025 for MBA/PGPM 2025-27 admissions across 9 campuses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is set to conduct its Selection Process 2025 for MBA/PGPM admissions, featuring a Personal Interview and the newly introduced Micro Presentation component. The process will take place from February 15 to February 24, 2025, at the IBS Hyderabad campus.

Following the successful completion of IBSAT 2024, shortlisted candidates are now preparing for the next stage. To guide aspirants, IBS conducted Selection Briefings in January across 68 cities in India, providing insights into the selection process and academic experience at IBS.

Micro Presentation & Personal Interview: A Two-Step Selection Process

Micro Presentation (25 Marks)

Candidates will be assessed on their communication and presentation skills, along with their ability to think and organize thoughts quickly.

* Each candidate will select a number (1-100), corresponding to a pre-assigned topic.

* They will have 1 minute to prepare and 3 minutes to present before a panel and fellow candidates.

* If needed, they may opt for a different topic by choosing another number, but no further chances will be allowed.

* There will be no interactions or questions during or after the session.

Personal Interview (25 Marks)

This stage evaluates a candidate's suitability for management education, based on:

* Attitude, aspirations, and career goals

* General knowledge and clarity of thought

* Communication skills and logical reasoning

* Confidence, presence of mind, and body language

Academic Scores (50 Marks)

Percentages from 10th, 12th, and Graduation will be considered, carrying a total weightage of 50% in the selection process.

Applicants who cleared IBSAT 2024, or those exempted through CAT, GMAT™, XAT, or NMAT by GMAC™, must secure their preferred interview slots. Participation in the Selection Process is mandatory for admission to any of the nine IBS campuses.

Scholarships Worth Rs10 Crore for the 2025-27 Batch

Congratulations to all candidates selected for the IBS Scholarships.

IBS is committed to academic excellence and accessibility and has announced scholarships worth Rs10 crore for MBA/PGPM students based on their IBSAT 2024 performance.

* 500 scholarships of Rs2 lakh each will be awarded to selected candidates upon securing admission.

National Mock Test for IBSAT 2024

Congratulations to the top 100 scorers in the IBSAT National Mock Test. Winners have been informed to collect their gift vouchers from their nearest IBS Information Office.

Prizes:

* 1st Prize: Rs1,00,000

* 2nd Prize: Rs50,000

* 3rd Prize: Rs25,000

* Other 97 Prizes: Rs5,000 each

IBS conducts a series of National Mock Tests to help management aspirants prepare for IBSAT effectively.

For more details, visit www.ibsindia.org or contact the nearest ICFAI Business School Information Office.

Contact Information:

ICFAI Business School

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

