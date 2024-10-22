ICFAI Business School (IBS) conducts National Mock Test (NMT) to boost MBA entrance preparation

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22: ICFAI Business School (IBS), one of India's top management education institutions, is conducting the National Mock Test (NMT) to help MBA aspirants prepare for MBA entrance exams. Designed to mirror the pattern of IBSAT management entrance tests with a syllabus similar to CAT, the NMT offers students a platform to assess their readiness for the actual exam and identify areas for improvement. The NMT, a computer-based test comprising four sections--Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation--consists of 140 questions with a total test time of 120 minutes. Students can participate in the next proctored mock tests scheduled for October 26th and November 16th, allowing them to gain valuable practice under exam-like conditions.

To make the experience even more rewarding, ICFAI Business School (IBS) offers a host of prizes, including:

* 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,000

* 2nd Prize: Rs 50,000

* 3rd Prize: Rs 25,000

* 97 other prizes worth Rs 5,000 each

The National Mock Test (NMT) is not just about preparation but also a chance for students to be recognized for their hard work. By participating, students get access to 5 free practice tests for NMT and one proctored test, enabling them to fine-tune their exam strategies and perform better in the actual test.

IBSAT: A gateway to management success

The IBSAT 2024, scheduled for December 28th and 29th, is a management entrance test for students aspiring to join the prestigious MBA and PGPM programs offered by IBS's nine campuses. IBSAT provides a comprehensive assessment of students' aptitude for management studies.

While students with valid CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, or GMAT™ scores from 2022 onwards are exempt from the IBSAT Test, they should still apply through IBSAT application to IBS campuses. However, taking the National Mock Test will enhance preparation and increase the likelihood of a successful score in the final IBSAT.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is also offering attractive scholarships of up to Rs 2 Lakh to the Top 500 students in IBSAT 2024, to top performers, wards of IBS alumni, defence personnel, and physically challenged students.

Why Choose ICFAI Business School (IBS)?

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is renowned for its strong placement track record. In 2024, the institution achieved over 95% placements, with the highest international salary at Rs 36.76 LPA and the highest national salary at Rs 26.19 LPA. Leading companies from industries such as Financial Services, IT/ITES, Banking, and Consulting regularly hire IBS graduates, making it a preferred destination for aspiring business leaders.

Further enhancing its credentials, IBS Hyderabad is ranked #39 in the NIRF rankings and holds the prestigious AACSB accreditation. IBS follows a 100% case-based teaching methodology, offers 14-week internships, and provides cuttiedge resources such as Bloomberg and SAP labs to ensure students are industry-ready.

MBA aspirants can take the National Mock Test today and boost their IBSAT preparation, and open the door to a successful management career with ICFAI Business School (IBS).

For More Information Please contact the respective information offices in your city using the link https://ibsindia.org/contact-us/, or reach directly on Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77.

