ICFAI Business School Opens IBSAT 2026 Slot Booking and Flexible December Test Schedule for MBA/PGPM Admissions

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has officially opened the slot booking portal for the IBSAT 2026 entrance examination, introducing a candidate-centric test schedule designed to provide candidates with enhanced flexibility. Aspirants applying for the two-year, full-time MBA and PGPM programs (2027-29) across all nine IBS campuses can now select their preferred test dates and time slots for the December examination window.

The IBSAT 2026 exam is an online, remote-proctored entrance test with a syllabus similar to CAT and other national management entrance exams. It comprises 140 questions across four sections-Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation-to be completed in 2 hours.

Flexible Test Schedule and Slot Booking

To offer seamless scheduling, IBSAT 2026 will be conducted across eight distinct test dates spread across four consecutive weekends in December 2026: December 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th. Candidates can select between two daily exam slots:

- Morning Slot: 11:00 AM

- Afternoon Slot: 3:00 PM

Because seat availability for each test date and time window is limited, applicants are encouraged to complete their slot booking early to secure their preferred schedule.

How to Book Exam Slots

1. Visit the official portal at ibsat.org and login.

2. Click on the Schedule IBSAT option in the left navigation menu.

3. Click on the book slot link

4. Log in using your Application Number and Password (sent via email from ibsat@ibsindia.org).

5. Choose your preferred test date and time slot.

Results and Timeline

Under the updated structure, exam results and scholarship allotments will be announced on December 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th, immediately following each test weekend. This rolling declaration provides candidates with quick outcome clarity and sufficient lead time to arrange travel and logistics for the centralized selection process, scheduled for February 2027 at IBS Hyderabad. Specific dates will be communicated directly to the candidates.

National Mock Tests and Rewards

To assist candidates in their preparation, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is offering free online mock tests on ibsat.org. Two national mock test windows remain open on November 21st and December 9th. Over 5,000 aspirants have participated in previous sessions. The top 100 rankers in the national mock tests will be awarded performance cash prizes:

- 1st Prize: ₹2,00,000

- 2nd Prize: ₹1,00,000

- 3rd Prize: ₹50,000

- 4th to 100th Rankers: ₹5,000 each

Selection Briefings & Alternate Entrance Scores

In January 2027, ICFAI Business School (IBS) will host selection briefings across major cities nationwide. Dates and venues will be communicated directly to candidates, providing them an opportunity to interact with senior faculty members and alumni.

Candidates planning to submit CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC™, or GMAT™ scores are also strongly advised to submit their applications early. Applying early allows candidates to complete their profile registration and receive invitations to the local selection briefings ahead of their official scorecard releases. Throughout the application cycle, designated IBS Information Officers remain available to assist applicants by conducting mock interview rounds.

About IBS Hyderabad

ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad is a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. Offering an AACSB-accredited, two-year, full-time MBA program, ICFAI Business School (IBS) combines case-based learning with rigorous corporate exposure. It is ranked 21st by Business Today (2026), 46th in the NIRF rankings (2025), and 3rd globally in the Case Impact Index (2025). Campus placement reports for the Class of 2026 are accessible online at ibsindia.org, while real-time placement updates for the Class of 2027 will be shared during the upcoming selection process.

Contact:

Office: IBS Admission Office, Plot No. 65,

Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad - 500082

Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77

Phone: 040 - 23440963

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Websites: ibsat.org | ibsindia.org

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