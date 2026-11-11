ICICI Life BSE 500 Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund launched to offer customers quality companies with steady share-price growth

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: ICICI Life Insurance has launched the ICICI Life BSE 500 Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund, a new equity investment option available with most of their unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). The fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in companies with strong financials and positive share price trends.

The index fund is designed to help investors generate superior long-term returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of 50 stocks from the BSE 500 that score well on a combination of two factors - Momentum and Quality.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manish Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Life Insurance, said, "ICICI Life BSE 500 Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund offers investors an effective way to build long-term wealth by tracking companies with high-quality businesses, strong earnings visibility and steady share-price momentum. Importantly, investors will get exposure to a portfolio of companies with healthy financials which is determined based on metrics/ratios such as Return on Equity, Debt to Equity and Earnings per Share and whose stock price has seen a good growth over the past 12 months.

This index fund is in line with our Company's focus of enabling customers to tap the compounding power of long-term investing while navigating market fluctuations. Thus, providing customers a structured framework that transforms steady growth into enduring financial security for their families."

As of September 30, 2026, the BSE 500 Momentum Quality 50 index fund has generated returns of up to 23.7% over a 7-year period. This means the ₹1 lakh invested 7 years ago would have become ₹4.4 lakhs today. Besides, the fund's portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and updated as business fundamentals and market opportunities evolve.

Notably, the Company's claim settlement ratio of 99.3% in H1-FY2027, with an average turnaround time of 1.1 days for non-investigated claims reflects its commitment to being there for customers and families when it matters most.

The ICICI Life BSE 500 Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund will be available with most ULIPs offered by the company that includes ICICI Life Protect N Gain, ICICI Life Signature Assure, ICICI Life Signature, ICICI Life Platinum, ICICI Life Wealth Elite Pro, along with life cover, on www.icicilife.com.

About ICICI Life Insurance Limited

ICICI Life Insurance Limited (Formerly ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited) commenced operations in FY2001 and has since established itself as one of India's leading life insurers, consistently ranking high on both sum assured market share and new business premium market share. Over the years, it has earned the unwavering trust of millions of customers, becoming an integral part of India's financial ecosystem.

Customer centricity has remained the foundation of its philosophy, with products, processes and distribution strategies all aligned to a single objective: delivering a strong and differentiated value proposition for customers. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of Protection, Savings & Retirement solutions designed to meet the evolving life stage needs. These offerings enable customers to safeguard their families' financial security while also achieving long term financial goals.

As on March 31, 2026, the Company protects 73.73 million lives (in-force) across India covering both individual and corporate segments, making it one of the leading insurance companies in the country. Over the years, the Company has delivered on its promise of financial protection by settling ₹ 279 billion in death claims and paying ₹ 3.72 trillion in overall benefits as of March 31, 2026. In FY2026 alone, it settled ₹ 51.49 billion in death claims and disbursed ₹ 153.63 billion in maturity and survival benefits. Its claim settlement ratio of 99.3 percent and average turnaround time of 1 day underscore its commitment to swift, reliable service.

The Company is also the first among Indian Insurance industry to get listed on both the NSE and BSE. Its continued investments in data analytics and digitisation across the policy lifecycle have enabled superior efficiency, innovation and seamless experiences for customers and distributors alike.

Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'expected to,' etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the actual growth in demand for insurance and other financial products and services in the countries that we operate or where a material number of our customers reside, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, including our use of the Internet and other technology, our exploration of merger and acquisition opportunities, our ability to integrate mergers or acquisitions into our operations and manage the risks associated with such acquisitions to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, our growth and expansion in domestic and overseas markets, technological changes, our ability to market new products, the outcome of any legal, tax or regulatory proceedings in India and in other jurisdictions we are or become a party to, the future impact of new accounting standards, our ability to implement our dividend policy, the impact of changes in insurance regulations and other regulatory changes in India and other jurisdictions on us. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. This release does not constitute an offer of securities.

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