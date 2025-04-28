IDeA World College's latest clothing line featured on acclaimed magazines

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 28: IDeA World College, founded by esteemed Thomas Abraham, is a place where one's dream meets their purpose. Under his mentorship, the students thrive as he guides them in honing them to their excellence in order to establish themselves in their respective fields. His latest clothing line, Hibiscus Haven, has been featured in one of the most acclaimed magazines in Australia, the USA, and Europe: iChill. Hibiscus Haven caters to the beauty of femininity and represents the softer side of women embedded in the floral outfits. This collection has been acclaimed by many other renowned magazines, such as Arrant in Paris, Charisma in Florida, Gezno in Paris, Beautica in the USA, La Vidi from Croatia, and more. Hibiscus Haven. Designs that breathe. Spaces that speak.

Under the brand of Thomas Abraham, many students have worked on the project, Hibiscus Haven. IDeA World College, one of the oldest privately run colleges in India, encourages students to participate in projects that will help them professionally with hands-on experience. Students are given the opportunity to participate in events like the Cannes Red Carpet with celebrity Deepti Sadhwani for Paris Fashion Week, as well as Femina Miss India, under the fabulous guidance of experienced and supportive mentors.

IDeA World College isn't just about fashion--it's a full-fledged design school offering the best programs in Interior Design, Graphic Design, and more. Thomas Abraham's visionary guidance and a team of passionate mentors motivate the students to break boundaries constantly, and bring their boldest, most original ideas to life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672180/Hibiscus_Haven.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672181/Front_Page.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)