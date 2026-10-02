Ideas and Enterprise Can Create Jobs in India to Make it a Developed Country: Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy at JGU's 17th University Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: "India can create jobs through ideas and enterprise which is the only way for our country to become a developed nation in the future," said Mr. N.R. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys at the 17th Anniversary of O.P. Jindal Global University and University Day. Mr. Narayana Murthy was the distinguished chief guest at the event and was speaking on "Ethical Leadership, Transformative Growth & Technology - The Infosys Story & the Future of India". "It is important to note that everything we do in our lives is the result of the culture instilled in us through family values, peers and our environment as hard work, honesty, respect and integrity must come before personal gain. We need to ensure that younger colleagues follow good principles and that every decision they take brings respect from society and stakeholders."

"The softest pillow is a clear conscience," Mr. Narayana Murthy advised the young audience at the exclusive interaction at JGU. "It's very simple to do the right thing if you set it as the benchmark." He recalled his early days at university and said that he had been raised in a value system that imparted the key idea that getting respect from society is the most satisfying result in one's entrepreneurial journey. Speaking about failure, he shared that his first company had not worked and then he had set up Infosys. "Failure is like a series of steps towards success. If you learn lessons from it and do not repeat those mistakes, then you can overcome failure. You should not get demotivated by failure into inaction. Scientists and researchers do not give up if they do not get results. They are trained to introspect and start again. You need to think rationally with concentration and then succeed," he advised the students.

In his opening address, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "It is my honour to welcome Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, who has demonstrated through his own extraordinary journey how a world-class institution can be built in India and earn global respect. O.P. Jindal Global University has a similar vision: institutions are sustained not only by buildings, resources, rankings or reputations. They are sustained by values and they endure when integrity becomes institutional culture, when excellence becomes habit and when leadership becomes responsibility. India possesses an extraordinary civilisational heritage of learning. Our ambition was to renew India's historic place in the global world of ideas and knowledge. We often speak about inter-generational equity in the context of sustainable development - the idea that one generation must not pursue its progress by diminishing the opportunities available to future generations. We, at JGU today, are custodians of something that belongs not only to us but also to generations whom we may never meet."

Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University gave the Welcome Address and said, "It is our privilege to have Shri N.R. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys-a visionary leader and distinguished institution-builder-as the Chief Guest for our 17th University Day. Today's gathering brings together two founding stories. One began with the aspiration to create a globally respected technology enterprise. The other began with the aspiration to create a globally respected university. Infosys became a symbol of how values, integrity, professionalism, and excellence can create institutions that inspire trust across the world. Similarly, JGU's journey has been about building an institution that seeks to transform lives through education and contribute to nation-building. Both were built on the belief that institutions matter and are sustained by values, by long-term purpose rather than short-term gain and by a commitment to excellence that never compromised integrity."

Introducing the Chief Guest, Prof. R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy spoke about the role Mr. Narayana Murthy has played in nation building and creating a globally recognized institution. He also commended the philanthropic initiatives taken by Mr. Murthy and his family which include the steps taken for the preservation and promotion of knowledge and learning. "Padma Vibhushan Mr. N.R. Narayana Murthy is an example of what vision, ideas, innovation and hard work can achieve through ethical leadership. He carries forward the philosophy that what you create is held in trusteeship for the greater public good."

Mr. K. Jairaj, IAS, Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka gave the special address and congratulated JGU on its 17th University Day Celebrations and spoke about the technological, entrepreneurial and philanthropic milestones of Infosys under the leadership of Mr. N.R. Narayana Murthy, a true nation builder.

The University Day also saw the release of the JGU Research Report 2026 by the esteemed guests. Prof. (Dr.) Arpita Gupta, Dean of Research, said, "The Research Ecosystem of JGU has seen the publication of 11,000 research articles with nearly 800 student contributions in Scopus-indexed research publications. This has wider impact for policy development and social relevance for AI, smart cities, climate change, entrepreneurship, health, gender, micro-credit and more."

The Concluding Remarks & Vote of Thanks was given by Prof. (Dr.) Hindol Sengupta, Executive Dean, Jindal School of International Affairs.

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