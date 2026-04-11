IDPIC Appoints K. S. Raju as MD & CEO to Strengthen Digital Payment Fraud Intelligence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: The Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC), has appointed Mr. K. Satyanarayana Raju as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. IDPIC is India's central AI-driven platform for detecting and preventing real-time digital payment fraud. It was incorporated as a Section 8, not-for-profit entity in October 2025 with approval from the Reserve Bank of India, IDPIC was promoted by State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, with SBI holding a 50% stake through an investment of ₹100 crore.

Mr. Raju joins IDPIC with over 35 years of distinguished leadership experience in banking and financial services, including his previous role as Managing Director & CEO of Canara Bank. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as IDPIC strengthens its capabilities to combat rising digital payment fraud through advanced intelligence and real-time threat monitoring.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. K. S. Raju said, "As India's digital transactions continue to scale rapidly, strengthening fraud intelligence and payment security is critical to sustaining trust across the financial ecosystem. IDPIC focuses on building a robust, innovative, and future-ready fraud intelligence platform that enhances the resilience of India's digital payments infrastructure and supports the nation's vision of Viksit Bharat and its emergence as a global leader in secure digital payments."

Before joining IDPIC, Mr. Raju held several senior leadership roles across the banking and financial services sector, including as MD & CEO of Canara Bank, Director at BoB Financial Solutions, and Chairman of multiple financial services and technology entities. He has also served on key industry and policy bodies, including committees and governing councils associated with the Indian Banks' Association, RBI-led banking groups, NABARD, NIBM, IIBF, and IBPS.

Mr. Raju's appointment, effective from February 2026, strengthens IDPIC's mandate to drive greater trust, resilience, and coordination across India's digital payments ecosystem. Under his leadership, IDPIC aims to strengthen India's payment infrastructure further while supporting the country's ambition to become a global benchmark in secure digital financial systems.

About The Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC)

The Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC) is India's central digital payment fraud intelligence platform, established to detect, prevent, and analyse fraud in real time across the country's rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem. Incorporated as a Section 8 company under the Companies Act, 2013, IDPIC leverages advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data Analytics to strengthen the resilience, security, and trustworthiness of India's digital payments infrastructure.

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