IFANOW partners with Appreciate to bring Global Investment Products to its financial advisors and their clients

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: IFANOW, the multi-product wealth platform from Futurewise Technologies Private Limited, today announced a partnership with Appreciate, a SEBI registered investment advisor, and IFSCA registered global investing infrastructure provider. Distributors on IFANOW can now offer their clients global funds and US stock baskets, from the same platform they use for every other product. IFANOW is used by more than 2,000 distributors, who track over ₹1 lakh crore of client assets on it.

The partnership brings Global Funds and US Stock Baskets to IFANOW's platform at launch. The integration is built using Appreciate's technology infrastructure and SDK/API capabilities, allowing global investing functionality to be embedded within the existing IFANOW experience rather than requiring advisors to move between multiple platforms.

For distributors, the partnership expands the range of investment solutions they can offer their clients while allowing them to continue using the technology environment they already rely on for day-to-day wealth-management workflows. IFANOW's platform brings together client management, portfolio tracking, transactions, reporting, research and financial planning, while Appreciate provides the underlying infrastructure required to facilitate access to global investment products as well as its Assisted Portal to enable distributors to offer advisory services.

Bringing global investing into the advisor workflow

Through the integration, IFANOW users can access global investment products through an assisted as well as a DIY option. Advisors can guide clients through the investment process, while the technology-enabled workflow supports onboarding, KYC, remittance and investment execution.

The partnership is particularly significant as advisors increasingly look to offer clients exposure beyond traditional domestic asset classes. IFANOW's multi-asset wealth-management environment combined with Appreciate's global investing infrastructure creates a pathway for advisors to incorporate international opportunities into their existing client workflows.

At launch, eligible customers can access Global Funds with a minimum investment of USD 100 as well as US Stock Baskets..

The integration is powered by Appreciate's infrastructure across fund execution, payments, distribution, advisory and exchange connectivity, with APIs and SDK capabilities enabling a technology-led experience within IFANOW.

Key highlights of the partnership

* Global investment access within IFANOW - Advisors can offer Global Funds without requiring clients to adopt an entirely separate wealth-management workflow.

* US Stock Baskets - The partnership will enable advisors to offer curated exposure to US equities through basket-based investing.

* SDK-led integration - Appreciate's embedded technology into the partner ecosystem, enabling a seamless user experience.

* Assisted and DIY journeys - Advisors can support clients through the investment process while enabling technology-led self-service.

* End-to-end infrastructure - Appreciate provides underlying capabilities across execution, payments, distribution, advisory and exchange connectivity.

* GIFT City IFSC and FEMA Compliant LRS routes - Global investments are facilitated through the regulated GIFT City IFSC and FEMA LRS routes.

* Multi-bank remittance support - Customers can use supported banking channels for funding global investments.

The partnership also reflects a broader shift in wealth management technology - from standalone product platforms towards integrated ecosystems where advisors can discover, recommend, transact and monitor a wider range of investments from within their existing technology stack.

Ronak Hindocha, Founder & CEO, IFANOW, said:

"Distribution in India has always been organized around a product. The client never was. A family owns funds, insurance, deposits and, increasingly, a piece of the world outside India, and they want one person who sees all of it together. That is the platform we are building: a place where manufacturers of every kind plug in, and the advisor can put the whole picture in front of a client.

Investors today want a share of the AI and technology growth happening outside India, with the added benefit of dollar exposure. Appreciate has done the hard work of making that safe and simple, and regulatorily compliant. With them on IFANOW, our advisors can bring international opportunities into the same conversation, the same plan and the same report as everything else their client owns."

Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate, said:

"The next wave of global investing will be driven not only by direct-to-consumer platforms, but by financial advisors and wealth platforms that already have trusted relationships with investors. Our partnership with IFANOW brings Appreciate's global investing infrastructure directly into that ecosystem. By combining IFANOW's advisor technology with our SDK and investment infrastructure, we can make global products easier for advisors to discover, recommend and deliver to their clients."

The partnership reinforces the two companies' shared focus on using technology to broaden investment choice while making the experience simpler for financial advisors and their clients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)