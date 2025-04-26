IICMA 2025: India Hosts Its First-Ever Global Cake Awards - A Night of Global Celebration, Excellence and Grandeur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 26: The India & International Cake Magazine Awards (IICMA) made history in New Delhi by bringing together the finest cake artists from India and around the world on one grand stage. Organized by India & International Cake Magazine and led by Tina Scott Parashar, IICMA became India's first-ever truly global cake awards -- and the grandest cake awards event in the world in its very first edition.

Tina's vision was clear: to give Indian cake artists a chance to share the stage with top international talent and to deliver a fair, transparent, and world-class award platform that the cake community deserves.

"The heart of IICMA --the fairness, the intention, and the soul behind it -- is something that can't be easily copied," says Tina.

"This is what makes IICMA original and powerful."

IICMA set a new global standard in its first year-- with a full house, global participation, and a truly international scale that is unmatched.

A Star-Studded Global Gathering

International judges and guests included:

* David Close - Head Judge, Cake International, UK

* Tatyana Nazarova - Cake Artist World, Russia

* Kelly Jane - Editor, D'licious Magazine, UK

* Edna & Vanik - Enamor Cake, Iran

* Arianna Sperandio - Italy

* Byashim Soltanov - Turkmenistan

* Sebastien Haramendy - France

* Silviya Jankowski - Bulgaria

* Oxana Wagner, Dilya Kabilova, Aida Stepanyan - Russia

* Reema Siraj - UAE

* Maryam Beheshti - Iran

* Diya Pal - UK

Indian celebrity chefs like Chef Vikas Bagul and Chef Parvinder Bali were also present, along with popular baking icon Shivesh Bhatia, who received the award for Cake Content Creator. Shivesh, a celebrity in the baking world, represents the new wave of digital-first cake artists inspiring millions.

Some of the best in the Indian cake community and several well-known artists and chefs were a part of this event night.

A World-First: Celebrating Cake Content Creators

For the first time in any global cake awards, IICMA introduced a special Cake Content Creator category -- honoring the incredible hard work of digital creators who have changed the face of cake art through tutorials, reels, and online classes.

"In the last few years, this space has exploded. Content creators work tirelessly to inspire and teach, and it was important for us to recognize them with their own award category," Tina said.

The awards also featured a headline-making collaboration with D'licious Magazine UK for the Next Global Star Award, spotlighting Indian artists poised for international fame.

Tina's Own Global Recognition

The force behind IICMA, Tina Scott Parashar, has been widely recognized on the global stage.

In February 2025, she was honoured with the Hall of Fame Award by D'licious Magazine UK, becoming the youngest ever and the only Indian to receive this prestigious title.

Her viral life-size edible displays, her leadership as a mentor, and now her vision with IICMA have firmly established Tina as a pioneer in India's cake community.

Backed by Industry Leaders

Presented by Conosh, the awards were supported by a constellation of visionary partners:

Platinum Partners:

* Nestle Professional

* Achyutam Organic

* Bake Haven

Gold Partners:

* Packing Packers

* Omkraft

* Madhav Enterprises

* Ikon Organic

* Confect

* The Cake Decor

Silver Partners:

* IBCA

* Sweta Dalmia

Gift Partners:

* Fab Flavours

* Carmine County

* Kemry

* Bakersville

Setting a New Benchmark

With 30 awards presented, all judged fairly and anonymously by international jurors - without any names attached to the entries - IICMA raised the bar for what cake awards should stand for: fairness, transparency, and celebration of real talent.

The feedback from attendees, winners, and sponsors was overwhelmingly positive -- calling it "the grandest cake awards ever attended" and applauding the deserving winners.

IICMA is now set to become an annual event, inspiring cake artists from all over the world.

