IIFD Kolkata Showcases "ROOT CODE" at Calcutta Times Fashion Week 2026 as Title Partner

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: The Indian Institute of Fashion & Design (IIFD) Kolkata proudly presented its latest student showcase "ROOT CODE" at the prestigious (IIFD) Calcutta Times Fashion Week - served as the Title Partner for the event, held in Kolkata on 7th March 2026. IIFD Kolkata affirms commitment to nurturing future fashion innovators and providing them with a global platform to express their creativity.

The collection "ROOT CODE - Rooted to the Culture: Design for the Future" explored the evolving dialogue between tradition and modernity. Conceptualized and designed by the emerging designers of IIFD Kolkata, the showcase celebrated how India's rich cultural heritage can be reinterpreted for contemporary fashion narratives.

Drawing inspiration from Indian craftsmanship, traditional motifs, and textile sensibilities, the collection presented garments that honored heritage while embracing progressive design thinking. Rather than replicating the past, the designers used cultural elements as a foundation to create fashion relevant to the modern global audience.

The runway featured a striking blend of Indo-Western silhouettes, where structured Western tailoring seamlessly merged with Indian drapes and artisanal surface detailing. Layered jackets paired with fluid skirts, corset-inspired blouses combined with hand-textured fabrics, and asymmetrical cuts highlighted the designers' experimental approach to construction and design.

The collection's earthy color palette balanced with contemporary neutrals symbolized the connection between cultural roots and the modern world. Through thoughtful fabric choices, subtle embellishments, and refined craftsmanship, the designers demonstrated both creative depth and strong technical skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimi Vansil, Chairperson of IIFD said:

"IIFD has always stood for nurturing originality, confidence, and global perspective in young designers. Seeing our students present their work at a platform as prestigious as Calcutta Times Fashion Week reflects the culture of creativity and empowerment that defines IIFD."

Adding to this, Shikha Agarwal, Campus Director of IIFD Kolkata, shared:

"At IIFD, we believe design education is not only about creating garments but about shaping creative thinkers who respect tradition while innovating for the future. Platforms like Calcutta Times Fashion Week give our students the opportunity to translate their ideas into powerful visual stories and present them to the industry."

As Title Partner, IIFD Kolkata's presence at Calcutta Times Fashion Week 2026 highlighted the institute's role as a catalyst for emerging talent and industry-ready designers. The showcase of ROOT CODE reinforced the institute's philosophy -- that the future of fashion lies in staying deeply rooted while designing for a rapidly evolving world.

Through this collaboration and runway presentation, IIFD Kolkata continues to strengthen its vision of empowering the next generation of designers with creativity, technical excellence, and a strong connection to cultural identity.

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