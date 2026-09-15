IIFL Finance Becomes First Non-PSU NBFC to Execute ₹25 Crores Tokenised Bond Transaction

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: IIFL Finance Limited ("IIFL Finance" or "the Company") today announced the successful completion of a ₹25 crores tokenised bond transaction, becoming the first Non-PSU Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India to undertake a transaction of this nature. The transaction was executed on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI), which provided the bidding platform for the deal, with Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited acting as the Sole Arranger and Advisor. The bonds will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Landmark transaction executed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India under SEBI's Regulatory Sandbox framework, with Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited as Sole Arranger and Advisor.

The transaction was undertaken under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Regulatory Sandbox framework for tokenisation of securities, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of India's digital debt capital markets.

Tokenisation enables securities to be represented digitally using blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT), offering the potential for greater efficiency, transparency, and speed across debt market processes. By successfully executing this transaction, IIFL Finance has demonstrated the growing adoption of technology within India's corporate bond market and reinforced its position among NBFCs adopting innovative, technology-led solutions in debt capital markets.

The transaction represents another step towards building a more technology-enabled and innovative debt capital market ecosystem in India, aligning with the broader industry shift towards digitisation of financial market infrastructure.

IIFL Finance's transaction comes amid growing regulatory and policy momentum around securities tokenisation in India. At the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Mr Sanjay Malhotra and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Mr Tuhin Kanta Pandey jointly launched a national tokenised corporate bond pilot combining blockchain/distributed ledger technology with the RBI's central bank digital currency (CBDC) for securities settlement.

SEBI Chairman Mr Tuhin Kanta Pandey, discussing the regulator's broader tokenisation push, has said SEBI initiated a pilot to explore distributed ledger technology (DLT) for corporate bond tokenisation, noting the shift "could create greater possibility of more liquidity and instantaneous settlement" in the bond market.

Mr Govind Modani, Chief Treasury Officer at IIFL Finance said, "As the first Non-PSU NBFC to participate in India's emerging tokenised bond ecosystem, we are embracing new-age technology to make capital-market transactions more efficient, transparent and future-ready. The tokenized bond initiative gives us an opportunity to participate in building the financial infrastructure of tomorrow, while gaining valuable experience in blockchain-enabled issuance and settlement."

About IIFL Finance Limited

IIFL Finance is one of India's leading financial services companies, offering a comprehensive suite of products, including gold loans, business loans, home loans, microfinance, and other secured lending solutions. With a strong presence across urban and rural India, IIFL is committed to empowering individuals and businesses through accessible and affordable credit solutions.

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