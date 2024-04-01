IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS) opens largest training centre in Udaipur

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 1: IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS), India's largest training centre affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Udaipur today. The centre aims to provide comprehensive courses on hospitality skills, catering to professionals seeking to upskill and enhance their career prospects. With a prime focus on vocational training, IIHS aims to bridge the skill gap and empower individuals in the thriving hospitality industry.

The establishment of IIHS was triggered by IIHM's recent recognition as the recipient of the Training Partner Award for Highest Training Centre Affiliation. This accolade further solidified IIHM's commitment to the Skill India and THSC initiatives, paving the way for the creation of IIHS.

IIHS Udaipur is a Joint Venture of IIHM with Inventree Hotel and Resorts. The guiding principle of Itravel (Infallible Travel Concepts), the parent company of the brand "Inventree Hotels and Resorts," is beautifully encapsulated in the Sanskrit phrase "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "The World is one Family." This profound philosophy underscores the importance of prioritizing collective well-being over individual interests. It's a reminder that their interconnectedness transcends borders and boundaries. At the heart of Itravel's ethos lie core values such as resource stewardship and a commitment to empowering people. By equipping individuals with employable skills, the company not only uplifts lives but also contributes to the greater good. Indeed, our Mission, Vision, and Values place "Passionate Human Capital" at the very center of operations. Without people, hotels are mere words and structures--a truth that resonates deeply. Moreover, through its collaboration with IIHM, a leading Hotel Management School, Inventree extends the gift of quality education to those in need. By enhancing their employability. Inventree creates a ripple effect of positive change. As the brand continues to flourish, it sets ambitious goals: doubling its inventory within the next two years and ascending to the ranks of the fastest-growing hotel brands.

In this journey, it's the people- their dreams, aspirations, and hard work - that propel Inventree forward. Together, they weave a tapestry of hospitality, where every thread matters.

On the occasion, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, said, "Udaipur being one of the most iconic tourist destinations of the country, we had to open a centre here, to facilitate skill training for the students in and around and make them ready for the hospitality industry. In this process, the children of Udaipur will be now getting hospitality courses affiliated to the Government of India's Skill India mission. We are collaborating with Skill India and THSC to train hundreds of skilled hospitality workers in the entire country."

IIHS offers a wide range of courses catering to the diverse needs of aspiring hospitality professionals. These courses include:

- Diploma Course in Luxury Hospitality Operations (LHO) - 1 year, with placement opportunities (For 12th pass-outs only)

- Diploma Course in Kitchen Operations - 9 months + 3 months

- Diploma Course in Bar & Beverage - 3 months + 3 months

- Other course options - 6 months + 3 months

The eligibility criteria for these courses require individuals to be Class 10 or 12 pass-outs.

In addition to the core courses, IIHS also offers short-term skill-based programs focusing on various aspects of hotel operations. These programs cover areas such as service staff ethics, the art of cooking, baking, concierge services, front-office operations, housekeeping, food and beverage services, bar and beverage management, kitchen assistance, bell desk services, and more. Furthermore, the courses also incorporate knowledge on essential topics like FSSAI regulations, safety training, and overall management skills. IIHS promotes the Accreditation of Prior Learning (APL) to recognize and build upon existing knowledge and experience.

IIHS certifications are recognized by Government organizations including the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and Skill India. These certifications can provide students with an edge in the job market and validate their skills and expertise.

IIHS aims to open 100 centres across the country within the next two years, with a mission to educate 100,000 young unemployed professionals and help them join the hospitality industry. Apart from the Udaipur centre, the courses are also being offered at Siliguri, Jalpaigudi, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Goa, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Guwahati

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has already been leading the way in hospitality education, offering world-class programs that prepare students for careers in the dynamic hospitality industry. With a focus on practical experience and hands-on learning, IIHM graduates are well-equipped to meet the demands of the industry. The institute's emphasis on technology, sustainability, and wellness trends ensures that students are prepared for the future of hospitality. With IIHS, this forward-looking hospitality education methodology is being taken directly to vast numbers of aspiring students.

IIHS's vision is to be a leader in hospitality skills training and development, and providing young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the contemporary hospitality industry. IIHS is committed to creating a culture of innovation and excellence, focusing on the needs of students and the ever-evolving needs of the hospitality industry.

The mission of IIHS is to empower young people by providing them with the hospitality and social skills, knowledge, and experience needed to succeed in the hospitality industry. IIHS aims to cultivate ethical and socially responsible leaders who are equipped with the latest industry trends and best practices.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in

Contact:

Abdullah Ahmed

COO, IIHM Hotel School Group

T: +91-(0)11-43204700

E: Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in

