NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Prominent real estate executive and 3x national bestselling author Ashwinder R. Singh has achieved a major academic milestone as his acclaimed book, Master Residential Real Estate, has been recommended for residential development coursework by renowned real estate academic Professor Prashant Das, who is associated with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) and the Global Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI).

Professor Prashant Das, who holds a PhD in Real Estate and is widely recognised for his teaching and research in real estate finance, investment, valuation, and development, suggested the inclusion of Singh's book for students studying residential development. The recommendation highlights the growing bridge between practical industry insights and premier academic curricula in India's rapidly evolving real estate sector.

Authored by Ashwinder R. Singh, Vice Chairman & CEO of BCD Group and Co-Founder of BCD Royale- Master Residential Real Estate is a comprehensive guide to buying, selling, and investing in residential properties. Alongside his other bestselling titles in the Real Estate Trilogy, Master Commercial Real Estate and The A to Z of Residential Real Estate, Singh's work has become a trusted resource for homebuyers and industry professionals alike.

"Having Master Residential Real Estate recommended by an esteemed academic like Professor Prashant Das for residential development coursework is a deeply gratifying honour," said Ashwinder R. Singh. "The goal of writing this book was to demystify real estate and share practical, ground-level knowledge. Seeing it contribute to the education of future industry leaders at institutions connected with IIM Ahmedabad and GREMI is truly rewarding."

As India's real estate market continues to formalise and attract institutional interest, the integration of practitioner-authored literature into business and real estate management programs underscores the need for actionable, market-ready education.

About Ashwinder R. Singh

Ashwinder R. Singh is the Vice Chairman & CEO of BCD Group and Co-Founder of BCD Royale, leading developments across India and Dubai. A four-time CEO-previously leading JLL Residential, ANAROCK, and Bhartiya Urban- he also chairs the CII Task Force on Affordable Housing and the CII Real Estate Committee (NR). He is a 3x national bestselling author of the Real Estate Trilogy, co-founder of Republic TV's R.Estate show, and has delivered over 200 keynotes globally. More at www.ashwinderrsingh.com.

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