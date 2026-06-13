IIM Indore Announces Admissions for the 11th Batch of its Executive Certificate Programme in Strategy and Leadership for Senior Professionals

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12: The Indian Institute of Management Indore has announced the 11th batch of its Executive Certificate Programme in Strategy and Leadership for Senior Professionals. Designed for experienced leaders, the programme aims to strengthen strategic thinking, sharpen leadership judgement, and enable participants to translate organisational vision into measurable business outcomes. By placing strategy and leadership at the core of executive decision-making, it equips senior professionals to navigate evolving business landscapes, leverage emerging technologies, and lead effectively in increasingly complex environments.

Ranked #62 globally and #2 in India for its Executive Education Programmes (Open) in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2026, IIM Indore is also one of India's select Triple Crown-accredited business schools, holding accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. These globally recognised distinctions reflect the institute's academic excellence and enhance the value of the learning experience, supporting participants' professional mobility and global recognition.

Delivered in collaboration with TimesPro, the one-year LIVE online programme is designed to develop forward-looking leaders who can drive innovation, build strategic resilience, and enable organisations to pursue sustainable growth in a competitive landscape.

Designed for professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience, the programme strengthens leadership capabilities while building a deeper understanding of core business functions and cross-functional decision-making. The curriculum covers Business Economics, Finance, Strategy, Marketing, Leadership, Business Analytics, HR Practices, Digital Transformation, and Supply Chain Strategy. Through this integrated learning journey, participants will be equipped to lead change initiatives, apply data-led insights, improve strategic execution, and foster collaboration across functions.

The demand for senior leadership skilling has grown significantly as organisations navigate complexity and disruption. According to a research report, two-thirds of CXOs lack the skills needed to reinvent and their inability to skill their workforce is their top barrier hindering growth. It states that the 89% skills gap is alarming, but addressing this issue can unlock an 11% productivity boost and USD 10.3 trillion in economic value by 2038. Based on a 2025 study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, executive burnout costs employers USD 20,683 annually, and the overwhelming driver is not absenteeism but executives who show up every day, appear fully operational, yet perform below their actual capacity. These insights underline the growing need for senior professionals to build strategic agility, leadership depth, and adaptive capability to remain relevant, competitive, and future-ready.

Announcing the launch of the 11th batch, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, said, "Senior leaders today must read complexity with discipline, make choices with conviction, and mobilise teams towards measurable outcomes. This programme brings together strategic thinking, financial perspective, digital awareness and leadership judgement to help experienced professionals strengthen enterprise-wide decision-making and build organisations that remain resilient, competitive and future-ready at scale sustainably."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "Senior professionals are increasingly expected to convert ambiguity into direction and direction into execution. Our collaboration with IIM Indore is designed to provide a rigorous, industry-relevant learning experience that blends contemporary strategy, leadership, analytics, and digital transformation, enabling executives to lead change with greater confidence and enterprise impact and clarity."

The programme has attracted senior leaders, including Executive Directors, Chief Transformation Officers, Business Unit Heads, CEOs, and Vice Presidents from diverse sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace, BFSI, Consulting, Technology, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, IT, Education, Hospitality, and Tourism, among others.

Learners will experience an interactive pedagogy comprising LIVE lectures, case discussions, assessments, and an exclusive three-day campus immersion at IIM Indore. The immersion will enable participants to engage in deeper academic exploration, peer learning, and high-value professional networking. The sessions will be delivered through TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device mode. Upon successful completion of the programme, learners will be eligible for the prestigious Executive Education Alumni status of IIM Indore.

About IIM Indore

IIM Indore is among the top 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked at the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF and the FT-100 rankings.

The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200 + executive programmes, including specialised courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise. The institute's 193-acre campus in Indore provides a vibrant and intellectually stimulating ecosystem that blends modern infrastructure with a strong learning culture. IIM Indore's Executive Education initiatives are specifically designed to empower working professionals with strategic, contemporary, and application-focused skills, enabling them to advance their careers and drive meaningful impact in their organisations

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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