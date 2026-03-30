IIM Lucknow Alumnus Launches Happy Jhappi, India's First Ritual Gifting Brand

VMPL

Lucknow/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30: Happy Jhappi, a direct-to-consumer brand headquartered in Noida, has launched as India's first ritual gifting company - introducing a product category the brand defines as gifting designed to sustain relationships through shared daily practice, rather than mark occasions through a one-time gesture.

The company is founded by Nikhill Srivastavaa, an IIM Lucknow alumnus and founder of Half Circles Media Pvt Ltd, a DIPP-certified communications agency established in 2016. Happy Jhappi is entirely bootstrapped through personal savings, with Srivastavaa adopting a brand-first, margin-first strategy that deliberately avoids marketplace dependency and discount-led volume growth.

India's gifting market has optimised entirely around occasions and transaction speed. Nobody has asked the more fundamental question: what does a gift do to a relationship over time? That is the gap Happy Jhappi is built to address.

- Nikhill Srivastavaa, Founder, Happy Jhappi

MARKET POSITIONING AND OPPORTUNITY

India's gifting industry is among the largest in Asia by transaction volume, driven by a dense calendar of festivals, religious occasions, and personal milestones. However, existing players - from legacy retailers such as Archies and Ferns N Petals to quick-commerce gifting platforms - compete almost entirely on occasion coverage, delivery speed, and price accessibility.

Happy Jhappi identifies an unaddressed segment: premium, emotionally-led gifting for urban Indian couples aged 25-40, where the buyer's motivation is relationship investment rather than occasion-compliance. The brand's target consumer is the dual-income urban household - the same cohort driving premiumisation across wellness, food, travel, and experiential categories in India.

No incumbent occupies this position. The brand is not competing within existing gifting; it is defining a new category - ritual gifting - and establishing the category standard before scale becomes the objective.

DEBUT PRODUCT: THE US, EVERYDAY COLLECTION

Happy Jhappi's first SKU, The Us, Everyday Collection, is a 30-day guided connection experience for couples. MRP Rs. 7,999, available at a launch price of Rs. 6,999. The collection comprises nine curated elements:

- 30 Ritual Cards

- Card Stack Holder

- Black Metallic Pen - Your Words, Your Ritual Ink

- Illuminated LED Card Holder - Your Evening Ritual Light

- Gratitude / Good Work Jar with 30 Chits

- 12 Seed Paper Sheets - Rituals of Growing Together

- Heart-Shaped Diary - 30 Ritual Pages

- Jhappi Journal

- The Mascot - Your Ritual Reminder

The product is engineered for a 30-day usage cycle - one shared ritual per day - with the explicit objective of creating a new sustained behaviour between partners rather than a one-time gifting moment. The theatrical unboxing, layered packaging architecture, and guided experience are all designed to reinforce premium positioning and resist commoditisation.

BUSINESS MODEL AND GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGY

Happy Jhappi is launching exclusively direct-to-consumer via www.happyjhappi.com, with no immediate plans for marketplace listing. Marketplace commission structures of up to 37% are cited as incompatible with sustaining premium brand positioning and healthy contribution margins in the brand-building phase.

The go-to-market strategy prioritises founder-led organic content, short-form video, and strategic distribution partnerships with high-affinity channels including wedding planners, relationship professionals, and premium hospitality properties - all channels that align with the brand's considered-purchase positioning and premium AOV.

Two additional collections are in production for launch within 60 days: The Us, Always Collection, a parent-child ritual kit targeting the Mother's Day gifting window, and a couples' intimacy collection positioned at a higher price point. website: www.happyjhappi.com

FOUNDER PROFILE

Nikhill Srivastavaa is an IIM Lucknow alumnus with over 18 years of experience spanning journalism, political communication, and brand strategy. He founded Half Circles Media Pvt Ltd in 2016, a DIPP-certified agency delivering digital ecosystem strategy and communication campaigns for governments, political parties, and large brands. He has served as a digital communications strategist for the world's largest political party for over 9 years. A published poet and guest lecturer at IIMC and Delhi University, he is active on X as @snikhil_social, where he is followed by the Prime Minister of India.

ABOUT HAPPY JHAPPI

Happy Jhappi is India's first ritual gifting brand, founded in 2025 and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company is building a new D2C category - ritual gifting - defined as gifting designed to sustain long-term relationships through consistent, intentional daily practice. Its debut collection, The Us, Everyday Collection (MRP Rs. 7,999), is available exclusively at www.happyjhappi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nikhill Srivastavaa Founder, Happy Jhappi

Email: [care@happyjhappi.com] Phone: +91-9718906611

Website: www.happyjhappi.com

X: @snikhil_social

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