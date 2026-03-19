IIT Delhi Spinout DeepLase Raises ₹6 Crore Seed Round co-led by Kavachh and Yali Capital

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 19: DeepLase Technologies, an IIT Delhi-incubated deep-tech photonics startup developing advanced optical fiber platforms, high-performance fiber lasers, and integrated photonics systems, has raised ₹6 crore in seed funding in a round co-led by Mounttech Growth Fund - Kavachh and Yali Capital.

The company will use the capital to expand its engineering and manufacturing capabilities, accelerate product commercialization, and scale deployments across high-impact sectors including precision industrial automation, optical communications, advanced sensing, quantum technologies, and healthcare instrumentation.

DeepLase was founded by Dr. Deepak Jain, a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, whose research focuses on advanced optical fiber technologies and laser systems. The company is focused on designing next-generation specialty optical fibers and fiber-laser platforms engineered for applications requiring exceptional stability, energy efficiency, spectral precision, and long-term operational reliability.

As global data consumption accelerates and artificial intelligence infrastructure expands, optical technologies have become the backbone of modern digital systems. Data centers, telecommunications networks, and emerging AI hardware platforms increasingly depend on advanced photonic components capable of delivering higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency. DeepLase is developing specialty optical fiber platforms designed to address these rapidly evolving performance requirements.

Lasers today are foundational tools across precision manufacturing, sensing, optical communications, semiconductor fabrication, medical diagnostics, and emerging quantum systems. However, many existing laser platforms remain complex to integrate and are optimized primarily for laboratory environments. DeepLase aims to bridge the gap between scientific-grade optical performance and scalable, deployable industrial systems by developing robust laser architectures engineered for real-world applications. "Our goal is to build laser platforms that combine advanced optical fiber design, novel materials engineering, and robust system-level reliability," said Dr. Jain, Founder and Director of DeepLase. "As industries and research domains become increasingly dependent on controlled light sources, the demand for stable, scalable, and application-ready laser systems is growing rapidly. We are developing technologies that deliver high performance while remaining practical for deployment in demanding industrial environments."

Investors believe DeepLase reflects a broader shift toward deep-technology innovation emerging from India's academic research ecosystem, particularly in critical areas such as photonics and advanced manufacturing. "Photonics technologies are becoming foundational infrastructure for modern industry, powering everything from advanced manufacturing and telecommunications to sensing and next-generation computing systems," said Raj Sethia, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Mounttech Growth Fund - Kavachh. "DeepLase is building core intellectual property in a strategic technology domain where global demand continues to grow rapidly. We are excited to support Dr. Deepak Jain and his team as they work to build globally competitive photonics technologies from India."

"Photonic technologies hold enormous potential, and many of their most transformative applications are still emerging," said Ganapathy Subramaniam, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Yali Capital. "DeepLase approaches photonics design from first principles, combining deep scientific expertise with a clear pathway toward commercialization. The team brings together strong research capability with an understanding of real-world deployment challenges, positioning them well to translate advanced photonics into scalable industrial platforms. We believe Dr. Deepak Jain and his team have the potential to deliver photonics technologies at a global scale."

Prior to this round, DeepLase received support through multiple government innovation and deep-tech commercialization programs, reinforcing its mission to develop indigenous, high-value photonics technologies with global relevance. The company's long-term vision is to build globally competitive photonics infrastructure from India, enabling next-generation optical systems that power advanced computing, communications, industrial manufacturing, and scientific discovery.

About DeepLase

DeepLase Technologies is a photonics startup incubated at the FITT, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi focused on developing next-generation specialty optical fibers and high-performance fiber-laser systems. Its technologies target applications in industrial manufacturing, optical communications, sensing, healthcare instrumentation, and emerging quantum technologies. DeepLase aims to translate cutting-edge photonics research into scalable industrial platforms that can power the next generation of optical systems worldwide.

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