IIT Ropar and Dhash Defense Sign MoU to Build India's Next-Generation All Terrain Vehicles

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: In a significant stride toward building indigenous defence capabilities, Dhash Defense Systems Private Limited (DDS) and the IIT Ropar, Defence Research and Innovation Foundation (DRIF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, bringing together cutting-edge academic research and homegrown manufacturing to reshape India's ground mobility landscape. The agreement lays the groundwork for a collaborative programme focused on advanced all-terrain platforms, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), robotic combat vehicles (RCVs), and specialised mobility systems -- all Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) with a high degree of local content.

"From manned to autonomous, from imported to indigenous -- this partnership embodies a generational shift in how India will approach defence mobility."

Dhash Defense Systems is the defence and mobility division of Dhash Group, focused on developing IDDM ground mobility solutions engineered entirely in India. The company specialises in advanced all-terrain modular mobility platforms capable of operating across mountainous terrains, forests, desert conditions, coastal regions, and high-altitude conflict zones -- environments where durability, adaptability, and reliability are non-negotiable.

Engineered with a modular architecture, DDS platforms support flexible configurations across multiple mission roles. The company is also building capabilities for the integration of autonomous systems, intelligent mobility solutions, precision robotics, and drone-carrying and charging platforms -- positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation tactical mobility.

IIT Ropar DRIF, established to advance India's self-reliance in defence technology, brings academic rigour and deep domain expertise to the partnership. The foundation will support DDS in identifying critical technology gaps, understanding operational requirements of the armed forces, and driving applied research into autonomous ground systems.

"India has the engineering talent, the operational need, and now the institutional will to build world-class defence platforms at home. Through our IDDM approach, Dhash Defense Systems is committed to delivering mission-ready mobility systems that are designed in India, built in India, and trusted by India. This collaboration with IIT Ropar DRIF is a decisive step in translating that commitment into battlefield-ready reality."

Manjunath N. Reddy

Chairman & Managing Director, Dhash Defense Systems

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

* Joint R & D programme covering advanced ground mobility, unmanned systems, and autonomous platforms.

* Focus on indigenously designed and manufactured (IDDM) solutions for the Indian defence and security ecosystem.

* Platforms engineered for extreme environments: high-altitude zones, deserts, forests, and coastal terrains.

* Future roadmap includes integration of autonomous systems, precision robotics, and drone deployment platforms.

* IIT Ropar DRIF to provide domain expertise, operational insights, and applied research support.

The collaboration reflects four transformational priorities: transitioning from manned to autonomous platforms; building indigenously engineered solutions under the Make in India framework; integrating AI-driven and intelligent mobility capabilities; and enabling operations across multiple domains and terrains.

The MoU signals strong institutional commitment from both sides at a time when India is actively encouraging private-sector participation in defence manufacturing. Dhash's vision of creating scalable, indigenous mobility ecosystems directly aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and India's long-term defence modernisation roadmap.

The partnership is expected to generate meaningful research opportunities for IIT Ropar's students and faculty, while contributing to faster development timelines for next-generation field-deployable systems tailored to the unique demands of the Indian Armed Forces.

Defence analysts note that the partnership arrives at a critical juncture -- with India actively reducing its dependence on foreign military hardware and positioning domestic companies as credible alternatives to global defence OEMs. Dhash Defense's modular, IDDM-first approach, combined with IIT Ropar's research capabilities, is expected to accelerate the development of platforms suited to India's most demanding operational theatres.

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