IKS Health Delivers Strong Q1 FY27 Results with 21% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and 28% Year-Over-Year PAT Increase

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a global healthcare technology company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting strong revenue and profit growth in Q1 FY 2027. IKS Health partners with health systems, physician groups, specialty practices, and rural and community hospitals to improve operational efficiency, financial sustainability, and care delivery through technology-enabled solutions and deep healthcare expertise. The IKS Health platform integrates agentic AI workflows with human expertise to create smarter, more accurate operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey.

"This quarter's results showcase the resilience of our business model, powered by strong client trust, operational efficiency, and a scalable care enablement platform. This continued momentum builds on a decade of profitable growth, marked by an impressive 46% PAT CAGR," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health. "The acquisition of TruBridge marks an important milestone in our growth journey, expanding our capabilities and strengthening our ability to serve a broader range of healthcare organizations, including rural and community health systems. By bringing together complementary expertise, technology, and healthcare capabilities, we are well-positioned to create greater value for our clients and drive sustainable growth over the long term."

Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health said, "We closed Q1 FY27 with robust financial results, delivering 21% YoY revenue growth and a 28% YoY growth in PAT. These outcomes are a direct result of our unwavering focus on cost discipline, platform scalability, and capital efficiency. As we look to the rest of the fiscal year, our priority remains clear: protecting our margins while investing prudently in the strategic capabilities that secure long-term value."

Key Financial Highlights: Q1FY27 ended on June 30, 2026

- Revenue at INR 8,936 Mn; 20.7% YoY

- EBITDA at INR 2,949 Mn at 33% of revenue; 24% YoY

- PAT at INR 1,937 Mn at 21.7% of revenue; 27.8% YoY

- Adjusted PAT at INR 2,153 Mn at 24.1% of revenue; 28.0% YoY

Recognition & Awards

IKS Health received the below notable recognitions:

1. U.S. patent granted for our proprietary Engagement Learning Engine - AI-driven "Awareness-Ability-Willingness" (AAW) behavioral modeling powers IKS Health's patient access solutions including MyCareHub which enhances patient engagement and optimizes patient scheduling.

2. 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 - Titan CEO - Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO

3. Best CFO & Finance Strategy Excellence Awards 2026

- Excellence in Investor Relations (Organisational category)

- Best CFO in Healthcare - Nithya Balasubramanian, Whole-time Director & Group CFO (Individual category)

4. FE HR Awards 2026

- Excellence in Onboarding and Role Enablement

5. American Medical Group Association (AMGA) - Distinguished Corporate Partner Award 2026

Safe Harbour

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be seen as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actuals to differ materially from such statements. It is not possible to undertake to update any such statement that may have been made from time to time.

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