IMI Kolkata Launches AICTE-Approved Online PGDM Programme for Working Professionals, Entrepreneurs, and Business Owners

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14: IMI Kolkata is proud to announce the launch of its AICTE-approved Online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme, designed specifically for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners. The programme, set to begin on 23rd February, 2025, will equip participants with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in emerging areas such as E-Business, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence etc.

Key Features of the Programme:

1. Focused on Future-Ready Technologies: The programme offers a deep dive into high-demand areas like E-Business, Digital Transformation and Platforms, technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing to prepare professionals across verticals to lead in tomorrow's tech-driven world.

2. Capstone and Semester-Wise Projects: Participants will engage in semester-specific projects and capstone projects, providing practical, hands-on experience in solving real-world business challenges. The capstone project will be guided by both industry and faculty mentor.

3. Industry Linkage for Mentorship: The programme includes direct mentorship from industry professionals, giving participants the opportunity to gain insights from leaders and innovators in the field.

4. A Perfect Blend of Academic Excellence and Industry Expertise: Co-delivered by IMI Kolkata's distinguished faculty and leading industry experts, participants will benefit from real-world projects, case studies, and exposure to current industry trends.

5. Weekend Batches: The flexible online format with weekend classes allows participants to continue their professional commitments while advancing their education.

6. Campus Immersion: The programme includes three immersions, each of 3-days at IMI Kolkata, fostering hands-on learning and networking opportunities.

7. Co-Branded Certificate: Graduates will receive a prestigious co-branded certificate from IMI Kolkata and the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

8. IMI Alumni Status: Graduates will join the esteemed IMI Kolkata Alumni Network, enhancing their professional connections and career prospects.

Professor Mohua Banerjee, Director of IMI Kolkata, expressed her excitement about the launch:

"We are thrilled to launch this AICTE-approved online PGDM programme that aligns with our commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. Our ranking as 52nd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 reflects our dedication to quality education. This programme also offers the added advantage of campus immersion, providing participants with an opportunity to engage in practical learning and network with peers and faculty."

Dr. Rohan Mukherjee, Programme Director, emphasized the value of industry collaboration:

"By onboarding key technology companies to co-deliver this programme, we are ensuring that our participants gain not only theoretical knowledge but also insights directly from the industry. This unique blend of academic and industry perspectives will significantly enhance the learning experience, providing participants with a competitive edge in today's fast-evolving digital business environment."

Who Should Enroll?

This programme is designed for:

1. Working professionals aiming to accelerate their career growth.

2. Entrepreneurs and business owners looking to scale their ventures through digital transformation.

3. Family business leaders seeking to modernize and grow their enterprises.

4. Digital enthusiasts wanting to stay ahead in the evolving tech space.

