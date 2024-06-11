IMI New Delhi Launches Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online) Programme to Shape Global Business Leaders

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: In today's dynamic global business landscape, the demand for adept management professionals is more pressing than ever before. As businesses navigate through unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the need for skilled leaders capable of steering enterprises towards sustainable growth has become paramount. These leaders require a comprehensive skillset that blends strategic thinking with specialised knowledge, strong communication, and an ability to effectively navigate complex challenges. Recognising this pressing demand, International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi has announced the launch of its first batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online) programme. The programme is recognised by AICTE and will allow participants to excel in today's competitive business landscape.

This 24-months Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online) programme is designed for early to mid-career professionals seeking to broaden their foundational grasp of management and explore various domains to contribute effectively to business growth. It also accommodates mid-to senior-level professionals with three or more years of experience, aiming to fast-track their career progression and pivot from technical expertise to managerial responsibilities. Additionally, it will also enable management professionals aspiring to enhance their business acumen and leadership prowess, facilitating a seamless transition into senior managerial positions.

According to the Wheebox India Skills Report (ISR) 2024, the management professionals are most in demand in the IT and services industry with 27 per cent of next year's workforce expected to comprise professionals with a postgraduate in management or equivalent. This significant climb from last year's forecasted hiring data (13 per cent) underscores the industry's recognition of the importance of skilled management professionals in ensuring efficient resource management and guiding businesses forward. In response to the burgeoning demand for highly skilled professionals equipped to navigate the intricacies of evolving marketplace, International Management Institute New Delhi introduces its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online) to help participants with a transformative learning experience, offering a blend of theoretical insights, practical applications, and real-world case studies.

Designed by the distinguished faculty of IMI New Delhi, the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online) programme is tailored to provide participants with a profound grasp of essential management concepts, honing their leadership capabilities, and equipping them with industry-specific knowledge. It includes live online sessions delivered by esteemed IMI New Delhi faculty members, immersive application-based learning with real-world Harvard Case Studies, a Capstone simulation & projects, and the opportunity for specialisation in various management domains. The modules of this programme includes Management Accounting, Human Resource Management, Corporate Governance & Managerial Ethics, Entrepreneurship, Managerial Economics, Operations Management & Quantitative Techniques among others.

Announcing the launch of the programme, Dr Himadri Das, Director General, International Management Institute, said, "Today's dynamic business environment demands skilled professionals who can navigate complexities with agility and innovation. Our Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online) programme addresses this demand by equipping participants with the essential knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of modern business environments. This programme not only prepares individuals for the challenges of today but also empowers them to shape the future of global business. At IMI New Delhi, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of visionary leaders who will drive innovation, foster growth, and create lasting impact in their organizations and beyond."

This programme is set to begin on September 01, 2024, with a fee of INR 2,95,000. Upon successful completion of the evaluation criteria of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 per cent, participants will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online) from IMI New Delhi and an opportunity to gain the IMI New Delhi Alumni status. Additionally, upon successful completion, the participants will get access to the diverse professional network of IMI New Delhi's alumni network, alumni events and newsletters.

For more information, visit the programme page here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)