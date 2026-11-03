Immortals 2026 Crowns Its Champions as Deltin Royale's Poker Cash Festival Comes to a Thunderous Close

Deltin Royale

Goa [India], November 3: Immortals 2026, the Poker Cash Festival hosted by Deltin Royale, India's most iconic floating casino destination, concluded on 28th October after seven electrifying days of non-stop poker action. The third edition of India's biggest poker cash festival welcomed more than 400 players from across the country and handed out prizes and rewards worth over ₹75 Lakh - capping off its most ambitious, highest-stakes edition yet.

Under the theme "Every Poker Player has a Superpower," players went head-to-head across Texas Hold'em, Royal Omaha (ROE) and Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) cash tables all week, with every hand played chasing a seat at the festival's grand finale - the ₹20 Lakh Mystery Bounty Freeroll.

The Leaderboard: Immortals Crowned

The festival's three leaderboard tiers, Platinum, Gold and Silver, were decided by points earned at the cash tables. The Platinum tier ran without a qualifier. In the Gold category, payouts went to the top 20 players, with Bebhav Sharma finishing at the top of the leaderboard. The Silver category rewarded the top 30 scorers, led by Amit Kumar Jha . The highest scorer in each category also received an additional top-scorer bonus

The Grand Finale: ₹20 Lakh Mystery Bounty Freeroll

The festival's showstopper arrived on 28th October - the ₹20 Lakh Mystery Bounty Freeroll, comprising a ₹10 Lakh prize pool and a further ₹10 Lakh spread across 57 mystery bounties. Players punched their tickets to the freeroll purely on points earned at the cash tables through the week, turning every session into a race for a seat at the final table. After a nail-biting finish, Parth Bartia & Lakhan Nagla outlasted the field to claim the title as a tie and the top prize .

Beyond the Felt: A Week Packed With Rewards

The excitement at Immortals 2026 spilled well beyond the leaderboards. Daily Lucky Draws held from 23rd to 27th October put an iPhone, a WHOOP fitness band and AirPods up for grabs each day, while the Mega Lucky Draw raised the stakes further with an Apple MacBook Air, an iPad Air, an iPhone, a WHOOP fitness band and Marshall headphones.

At the tables, Bonus Hands rewarded lucky players for a Royal Flush on Texas Hold'em and PLO. The festival kicked off with a Double Points Day from 22nd to 23rd October, and qualifying players also enjoyed flight and hotel reimbursements - making Immortals 2026 every bit as rewarding off the felt as it was on it.

Speaking on the success of the festival, Mr. Manoj Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Delta Corp Ltd, said, "Immortals has grown into one of the most anticipated dates on India's poker calendar, and this third edition raised the bar again. Seeing more than 400 players take their seats, shows how strongly the poker community has embraced the festival. Our congratulations to every champion, and our thanks to each player who made the week unforgettable."

With its biggest turnout yet, a superhero-sized prize pool, and a week of action that lived up to the tagline "The Power Is In Your Hands," Immortals 2026 has cemented its place as one of India's most-anticipated poker festivals - and the countdown to next year's edition has already begun.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Deltin Royale. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)