Impact to Inspiration! Women Shaping the Nation for Viksit Bharat 2047 Take Centre Stage at 5th NAREDCO Mahi Convention

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 29: The 5th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention 2026 was held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on June 20, in association with Bharat Buildcon 2026, bringing together women leaders, developers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry stakeholders to celebrate five years of NAREDCO Mahi's journey in advancing women's participation and leadership in the real estate sector. Held under the theme, "Breaking the Perception Ceiling: Women Shaping the Nation for Viksit Bharat 2047", the convention highlighted the critical role of women in driving economic growth, sustainable development and nation-building.

The convention commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremony graced by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Minister of Labour & Employment, Govt of India; Hon'ble Shri Rana Suryawanshi, Founder of Rana Shipping Company and a distinguished businessman, philanthropist, and social activist known for his contributions across shipping, healthcare, wellness, and education; Her Excellency Ms Jacquline Mukanagira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India; Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Former Chairperson, Khadi Village Industries Board (J & K), Govt. of India; Smt. Smita Patil, President, NAREDCO Mahi; Shri Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO; Shri Rajan Bandelkar, Former Vice Chairman, NAREDCO; Dr. Ananta Raghuvanshi, Chairperson, NAREDCO Mahi, and Smt. Chitra S. Jain, President-Elect, NAREDCO Mahi; along with other eminent dignitaries.

The ceremony symbolized the collective commitment of industry leaders towards fostering greater inclusion, empowering women leaders, and creating meaningful opportunities for women in the real estate sector, while advancing the vision of a more equitable and progressive industry.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Minister of Labour & Employment, Govt of India, said that "women are not merely stakeholders in India's growth story but architects of the nation's future. He stated that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 cannot be achieved without the full participation, leadership and economic contribution of women across sectors, including real estate. Women are not just stakeholders in India's growth story; they are the architects of it."

The convention also witnessed the presence of former Union Minister Smt. Smriti Irani, who addressed the gathering and spoke about the importance of women empowerment and the need for greater participation of women in leadership, entrepreneurship and decision-making roles. Her address encouraged delegates to continue breaking barriers and creating pathways for future generations of women professionals and entrepreneurs.

Welcoming the delegates, Smt. Smita Patil, President, NAREDCO Mahi, reflected on the organisation's five-year journey from an initiative to a nationwide movement of women leaders in real estate. She highlighted NAREDCO Mahi's focus on skill development, mentorship, sustainability, entrepreneurship and social impact, emphasizing that empowering women through confidence and leadership creates lasting transformation."

A key highlight of the convention was the fireside chat, "Power of Possibilities: Breaking Barriers, Building Viksit Bharat 2047", featuring former Union Minister Smt. Smriti Irani and Smt. Smita Patil, President, NAREDCO Mahi. The discussion focused on the transformative role of women in leadership, business and social development, while emphasising the need to create greater opportunities for women to contribute meaningfully to India's growth story and nation-building efforts.

In another fireside chat titled "Empowerment or Expectation? Rethinking Gender Equality in Modern Society," celebrated wrestler Smt. Geeta Phogat said that women must recognize their inherent strengths, break free from self-imposed limitations, and seize every opportunity with confidence. Sharing her personal journey of overcoming societal barriers, she said that determination, discipline, and self-belief are the key drivers of success. Underscoring the importance of gender equality and inclusive growth, Captain Shivani Kalra, Pilot, Etihad Airways who became the poster girl after successful completion of Operation Ganga, said that women must actively support and uplift one another to create a stronger ecosystem of leadership and opportunity. She stressed that societal perceptions need to evolve, adding that women are capable of excelling in every profession and leadership role when provided equal opportunities and encouragement.

The convention hosted a thought-provoking panel on "Global Pathways to Sustainable Social Development and Self-Sufficient Cities," focusing on fostering international collaborations and building future-ready urban ecosystems. The discussion featured Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Shri Nitin Khade, IAS, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development; and Dr. Ananta S. Raghuvanshi, Chairperson, NAREDCO Mahi, with Mr. A. Shankar, India Head - Government Advisory & Infrastructure Solutions, JLL India, moderating the discussion. The panel deliberated on sustainable urbanisation, resilient infrastructure, international partnerships and inclusive growth as key drivers of future-ready cities. Addressing the gathering, Shri Nitin Khade called for exploring alternative development models that strengthen rural economies while supporting sustainable urbanisation.

A panel discussion on "Skilling and Sustainability: Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Real Estate" focused on empowering talent with future-focused skills and sustainable practices to transform the real estate sector. Another panel discussion on "Her Legacy, His Foundation: Redefining Leadership in Family Real Estate" explored the evolving dynamics of leadership, succession and innovation in family-run businesses, highlighting the synergy between tradition and modern business practices in shaping enduring real estate legacies.

The convention also marked the launch of the skilling initiative, "SkillHER by NAREDCO Mahi," aimed at empowering women through capacity building and professional development. The initiative was launched by Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister; Smt. Geeta Phogat, Professional Wrestler; Her Excellency Ms. Jacquline Mukanagira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India; Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Former Chairperson, Khadi Village Industries Board (J & K), Government of India; and Smt. Shilpa Sukumar, Vice President (South), NAREDCO Mahi. The convention also celebrated the spirit of women leadership by honouring the "Mahi Sheroes" for their exemplary contributions across diverse fields, with the awards presented by Smt. Smriti Irani, recognizing women whose achievements and leadership continue to inspire and drive positive change.

The convention was organised with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Adani Cement was the Presenting Sponsor, Rana Shipping Company the Title Sponsor, and TECHNOCRAFT the Powered by Sponsor. Signature Global and NBCC were the Gold and Silver Sponsors, respectively, while Saint-Gobain was the Lunch & High Tea Sponsor. ARQONZ.COM, Craft Group, Infracorp, MNB, PROPCHK, SPJ, and Square Yards joined as Supporting Partners, with BRICS as the Association Partner, JLL as the Knowledge Partner, and Magicbricks as the Communication Partner.

The convention concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing women's leadership and fostering greater participation of women in decision-making across industries. Reinforcing the vision of an inclusive and sustainable India, the event underscored NAREDCO Mahi's unwavering dedication to empowering women, nurturing future leaders, and creating meaningful opportunities that will contribute to the realization of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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