Independence Day Sale Guide: The Best Ai+ Smartphones to Grab This Freedom Sale on Flipkart

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 10: As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, Ai+ Smartphones is set to make it a season of big savings with some of its steepest price drops of the year, LIVE at the Flipkart Freedom Sale starting August 8 to August 15, 12:00 AM. From the value packed Pulse 2 4G to the all-encompassing Nova Series 5G - the line-up which spans Ai+ Smartphones' signature Fashion-Forward Tech, and camera-first design built for everyday clarity.

Here's a curated pick of Ai+ Smartphones worth adding to your cart this Flipkart Freedom Day Sale:

Nova 2 Neo 5G: The Perfect First 5G Phone

For anyone stepping into the 5G world for the first time, the Nova 2 Neo 5G is the ideal welcome gift. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and features a 6.745-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera, and an 8MP front camera for everyday selfies. A 6000mAh battery which supports up to 18W charging keeping it running through long days, while up to 2TB of expandable storage, dual-SIM 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and water resistance, and a slim 8.5mm profile round out a genuinely practical package. It runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS with the NxtPrivacy Dashboard and AI Key support. Starting at INR 12,999*

Nova 2 Pro 5G - Performance on a Budget

Built for consumers who want performance first without breaking the bank, the Nova 2 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and a 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz punch-hole display with up to 800 nits HBM brightness, backed by a multi-layer cooling system for smooth performance during extended use. Its camera setup includes a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP front camera for content creation and video calls. Nova 2 Pro comes with customisable back-panel lights, a premium 2.5D glass finish, dual stereo speakers and microphones, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 6000mAh battery which can support 33W fast charging -- all running Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS with the NxtPrivacy Dashboard and advanced AI Key customisation. Starting at INR 14,999*

Nova 2 Ultra 5G - The Ultimate Freedom Day Upgrade

For those who want the best of everything in one device, the Nova 2 Ultra 5G is this sale's flagship pick. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.6GHz and a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, paired with VC cooling for sustained performance and a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. Its 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera with OIS and 8MP wide-angle lens, powered by Matrix AI Camera processing, captures every moment in sharp detail, while the 13MP front camera makes group selfies and video calls effortless. The IP68-rated build comes with dynamic customisable back-panel lights, customisable action keys, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 6000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. It ships with an 18W charger, a transparent TPU case, and a screen protector in the box. Available in Blue, Green, Purple, Black, and Red. Starting at INR 16,999*

Nova 2 5G - Your Everyday, Ride-or-Die Companion

Reliable, dependable, and built for everyday use, the Nova 2 5G features a 50MP camera for natural, sharp images, a 6000mAh battery for all-day power, and full dual-mode 5G support to keep you connected wherever you go. Available in five colours -- Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black -- it runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS with the NxtPrivacy Dashboard. Starting at INR 11,999*

Pulse 2 4G: The Ideal First Smartphone

For first-time smartphone buyers who don't want to spend heavily, the Pulse 2 4G is the perfect companion. Powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and running on Android 16-based on NxtQuantum OS, it's built to make everyday tasks effortless, backed by a 6000mAh battery. It also features a best-in-segment 50MP AI rear camera for razor-sharp images, an 8MP selfie camera, and a spacious 6.75-inch 120Hz HD+ display for smooth, easy-on-the-eyes viewing. Its Available in Pink, Purple, Green, Blue, and Black, starting at INR 9,499*

*All prices are inclusive of INR 1000 bank offers available across all banks

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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