India Authors Academy Wins Second Asia Book of Records, Celebrates 104 Indian Authors at Conclave 2026

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: : India Authors Academy (IAA), a leading book publishing and author training platform helping first-time and emerging Indian authors write, publish, launch, and scale their books, has been officially conferred its second Asia Book of Records title within six months.

The record was presented in person by a representative of Asia Book of Records at India Authors Conclave - Innovate 2026, held on June 13 and 14 at Park Inn by Radisson, Navi Mumbai.

The new record -- set under the mission Daughters of Nalanda -- is for "Maximum Authors Simultaneously Launching Their Books in a Virtual Event." It was achieved on April 23, 2026, when 330 authors across fiction, non-fiction, academic, and poetry categories simultaneously launched their published books in a single live Zoom session. The achievement was officially confirmed by Asia Book of Records on May 27, 2026.

This is the second Asia Book of Records achievement for the academy, founded and led by Sweta Samota and Manish Samota. The first record, set on December 17, 2025, recognized India Authors Academy for "Maximum E-Books Published in a Single Day", when 774 authors successfully published 774 original eBooks in a single 24-hour window.

"Indian authors do not lack talent -- they lack a system that believes in them," said Sweta Samota, Founder and CEO of India Authors Academy. "Two Asia Book of Records in six months is not just about records. It is proof that when Indian authors come together with the right guidance, structure, and belief, they can rewrite what is possible. Our mission is to make India the author capital of the world -- the way it was for 800 years before."

"What we are building is national infrastructure for India's next generation of authors," added Manish Samota, Co-Founder of India Authors Academy. "Over the last six years, we have worked with over 12,000 paid members and reached more than 2 lakh aspiring authors through our free webinars. The next decade belongs to Indian voices, and we are building the rails for that movement."

India Authors Conclave 2026: 104 Authors, One Vision

The two-day Conclave brought together 104 published authors from across India, including professionals, doctors, homemakers, teachers, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and retired senior leaders, under the theme "Innovation for Authors Using AI."

The program explored how Indian authors can use artificial intelligence to ideate, write, publish, market, build authority, and globally scale their work at a time when AI is reshaping publishing worldwide. Sessions covered AI capabilities such as context engineering, multimodal book creation, content repurposing, author branding, book marketing, and scalable publishing ecosystems.

"AI will not replace authors. But authors who use AI thoughtfully will replace those who don't," said Sweta Samota. "India has a five-year window -- between 2026 and 2031 -- to claim global leadership in author-led publishing."

For many participating authors, the Conclave also marked a milestone moment: their first public recognition as published authors and their entry into a larger national movement for Indian voices.

IAA Author Awards 2026: Honoring 98 Indian Authors

The Conclave concluded with the IAA Author Awards 2026, recognizing 98 authors across multiple categories.

78 authors received the IAA Author Award for publishing their books.

14 authors received the IAA Voice Award for publishing audiobooks.

Four authors -- Baijayanti Mala Barik, Lakshmi Nanduri, Sujata Taterh, and Utkarsh Chheda -- received the IAA Luminary Prize for crossing ₹1 lakh in book revenue.

Kaushal Kishore received the IAA Booker Prize for crossing ₹5 lakh in book revenue.

Dr. Mrittika Mal received the IAA Hummingbird Award for crossing ₹25 lakh in book revenue.

Likhega India Mission: Commencing October 2026

At the closing ceremony, India Authors Academy announced its most ambitious initiative to date: the Likhega India Mission, commencing October 2026.

The mission will attempt the academy's third Asia Book of Records and aims to become one of the largest coordinated author movements in Indian history.

Authors interested in participating in the Likhega India Mission can visit likhegaindia.in or write to connect@swetasamota.com for further details.

About India Authors Academy

Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, India Authors Academy is a book publishing and author training platform that helps first-time and emerging Indian authors write, publish, launch, market, and scale their books.

Over the last six years, the academy has trained 12,000+ paid members and reached over 2 lakh aspiring authors through free webinars. Its publishing arm, Lumina Books Publishing, supports members across eBook, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook formats.

The academy also runs India Authors Show, one of India's leading podcasts created to spotlight Indian authors, share their journeys, and bring their books, ideas, and voices to a wider audience through author interviews and conversations.

India Authors Academy's larger mission is to make India the author capital of the world and revive the intellectual legacy of Nalanda by helping Indian voices reach national and global audiences.

Media Contact

Name: Sweta Samota

Email: connect@swetasamota.com

Website: indiaauthorsacademy.com

High-resolution photographs, video clips, certificate scans, and interview opportunities with Sweta Samota, Manish Samota, and award recipients are available on request.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)