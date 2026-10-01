VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a Godrej Enterprises Brand, has partnered with digital commerce agency NOIR & BLANCO to strengthen its organic search presence and build its visibility across the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-powered search and discovery.

The partnership brings together India Circus' distinctive design-led brand universe with NOIR & BLANCO's expertise in SEO, Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), and AI Search Discovery.

India Circus, founded by designer Krsnaa Mehta, brings contemporary interpretations of Indian design and culture across home decor, dining, accessories, furniture and wall decor. The brand describes its offering as a journey through India, expressed through contemporary products and design. It became part of the Godrej & Boyce portfolio in 2018.

As consumer behaviour moves beyond traditional search engines towards conversational and generative platforms, the way brands are discovered is changing. Consumers increasingly use platforms such as Google's AI-powered experiences, ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to research products, compare options and discover brands.

The partnership between India Circus and NOIR & BLANCO is designed to address this shift by developing an integrated search-discovery ecosystem that considers both conventional search visibility and emerging AI-driven discovery journeys.

Building Visibility Beyond Traditional Search

Traditional SEO has largely focused on helping websites appear prominently in search-engine results. AI Search Discovery introduces another layer: ensuring that a brand's information, expertise, products and digital entities are structured in a way that can be understood and surfaced by AI-powered search systems.

NOIR & BLANCO's approach combines SEO, AEO and GEO to build this broader discovery framework.

The engagement includes areas such as:

- Technical and On-Page SEO: Strengthening website architecture, technical foundations, content structure and search relevance.

- Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO): Structuring information around questions and user intent to improve the likelihood of being surfaced in answer-driven search experiences.

- Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO): Developing content and digital signals designed for discovery across generative and conversational search environments.

- Entity Optimisation: Strengthening the consistency and contextual understanding of the India Circus brand, products and associated entities across the web.

- AI-led Content Architecture: Building content structures that help users and intelligent search systems understand products, categories, brand expertise and topical relevance.

- Search Intelligence: Identifying emerging search behaviours, user intent and opportunities across traditional and AI-powered discovery platforms.

NOIR & BLANCO describes its AI Search Discovery offering as an approach designed to help brands build visibility across traditional search as well as platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Gemini.

From Search Rankings to Search Discovery

The evolution of search is creating a broader digital challenge for brands.

A customer looking for home decor may no longer begin with a conventional keyword search. Instead, they might ask an AI assistant to recommend tableware for a particular interior style, compare home decor brands, find contemporary Indian-inspired products or suggest gifting options.

These conversational journeys can involve multiple questions and increasingly require search systems to understand context, entities, product attributes and brand authority.

For India Circus, the partnership with NOIR & BLANCO is focused on preparing its digital ecosystem for these evolving discovery behaviours while continuing to strengthen its traditional organic search foundation.

The objective is not simply to generate more website traffic, but to build a digital presence that is structured, relevant, authoritative and discoverable across multiple search environments.

A New Era of Digital Brand Discovery

For a design-led brand such as India Circus, digital discovery extends beyond individual product pages. It involves communicating the larger context behind the brand , its design philosophy, product categories, Indian cultural influences, materials, collections and use cases.

This creates an opportunity to connect brand storytelling with search intent.

Through the partnership, NOIR & BLANCO will work on connecting these signals across the India Circus digital ecosystem, creating a more structured foundation for organic and AI-driven discovery.

As AI continues to change how consumers find and evaluate products, brands will increasingly need to think beyond the traditional search-results page.

The India Circus and NOIR & BLANCO partnership represents this shift from being searchable to being discoverable across the evolving digital search ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the partnership between India Circus and NOIR & BLANCO about?

India Circus, a Godrej Enterprises Brand, has partnered with NOIR & BLANCO to strengthen its SEO and AI Search Discovery strategy, covering areas including SEO, AEO and GEO. NOIR & BLANCO currently lists India Circus among its featured SEO & AI Discovery projects.

2. What is AI Search Discovery?

AI Search Discovery refers to the broader practice of improving how a brand and its information can be discovered and understood across AI-powered and conversational search experiences, alongside traditional search engines.

It can include SEO, AEO, GEO, entity optimisation, content architecture and other strategies designed around evolving search behaviour.

3. What are AEO and GEO?

AEO, or Answer Engine Optimisation, focuses on structuring content so it can effectively address questions and information needs in answer-driven search experiences.

GEO, or Generative Engine Optimisation, focuses on improving a brand's visibility and contextual relevance within generative AI and conversational search environments.

4. Why is AI Search important for ecommerce brands?

Consumers are increasingly using conversational interfaces to research products, ask questions, compare options and discover brands. This creates additional discovery environments beyond conventional search-result pages.

For ecommerce brands, this means digital visibility increasingly involves making product, category and brand information understandable across different search interfaces.

5. Which AI platforms are relevant to AI Search Discovery?

AI-powered discovery is developing across multiple platforms and products. NOIR & BLANCO identifies platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude, alongside Google's AI-powered search experiences, as part of the broader AI discovery landscape.

6. Does GEO replace traditional SEO?

No. GEO and AEO complement traditional SEO rather than replacing it.

Technical SEO, content quality, website architecture, authority and search relevance remain important foundations. AI Search Discovery adds another layer focused on how information is interpreted and surfaced in generative and conversational experiences.

7. What will NOIR & BLANCO work on for India Circus?

The partnership covers areas including SEO, AEO, GEO, entity optimisation, content architecture and search intelligence. The broader objective is to strengthen India Circus digital discoverability across traditional and AI-powered search environments.

8. How is AI Search different from traditional Google search?

Traditional search generally returns a set of links based on a query. AI-powered search can interpret a more conversational request and generate a synthesized response using information from multiple sources.

This changes the nature of visibility: brands need to consider not only where they rank, but also how clearly their information can be understood and represented within broader search ecosystems.

9. Why is entity optimization important for India Circus?

Entity optimization helps establish clear relationships between a brand, its products, categories, people, locations and other relevant concepts across digital sources.

For a brand with a strong design identity and diverse product portfolio, establishing consistent and understandable digital entities can support broader search discoverability.

10. What makes India Circus relevant to this new search environment?

India Circus operates across categories including home decor, dining, accessories, furniture and wall decor, giving it a broad range of products and topics around which consumers may search.

Its brand story also connects contemporary design with Indian culture and craftsmanship, creating a wider contextual ecosystem beyond individual products.

11. What does this partnership signal for the future of ecommerce search?

The partnership reflects a broader shift in ecommerce discovery from a single search channel towards a more distributed ecosystem involving search engines, AI assistants, marketplaces, social platforms and other digital interfaces.

For brands, this means building digital visibility increasingly requires a combination of technical foundations, authoritative content, structured information and strong brand entities.

About India Circus

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a Godrej Enterprises Brand, is a design-led lifestyle brand offering home decor, dining, accessories, furniture and wall decor. Founded by designer Krsnaa Mehta, the brand draws inspiration from India's cultural heritage and interprets it through contemporary design. India Circus became part of the Godrej & Boyce portfolio in 2018.

About NOIR & BLANCO

NOIR & BLANCO is a Shopify and Shopify Plus commerce growth agency for luxury, fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands, specialising in Shopify development, performance marketing, SEO and AI Search Discovery. Its AI Search Discovery practice combines SEO, AEO and GEO to help brands build visibility across traditional search and emerging AI-powered discovery ecosystems.

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