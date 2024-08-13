India Gears Up for the 3rd Edition of the National Young Authors' Fair

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India]/ Singapore, August 13: India is set to witness a literary and creative revolution once again as the 3rd Edition of the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF), the world's largest book-writing competition for school students, returns this October 2024. With early access opening on September 1st for select schools, this year's event is poised to be a groundbreaking celebration of young talent, empowering over 1 million students from India's top schools to unleash their creative potential and become published authors. Part of a global series that has seen resounding success across the USA, the UK, South Asia, and the Middle East, the National Young Authors' Fair has, over the years, become a beacon of opportunity for countless young minds. This prestigious platform has enabled students to write, publish, and earn recognition on both national and international stages. The 2024-25 edition in India is set to be the most ambitious yet, as the nation aims to solidify its position as a powerhouse of creativity and literary talent.

For the first time ever, the top young authors and their books will be showcased at leading children's literature festivals worldwide, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to make their voices heard on a global scale. Organized by BriBooks and supported by Education World, NYAF in India has already produced over half a million young authors, including best-selling writers who have captivated readers across the globe.

The event is open to all schools and students free of charge, allowing participants to explore a wide range of themes--from Sustainable Development Goals to socially relevant issues, as well as lighter topics like sports, friendship, and travel.

Ami Dror, Founder & President of BriBooks, expressed his enthusiasm, "India is home to some of the brightest young minds, and this year, we are embarking on a record-breaking journey to create 1 million young authors. I am confident that school leaders across the country will rally behind this movement with enthusiasm."

Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, echoed this sentiment, "The National Young Authors' Fair has become a pivotal event in the academic calendar for schools across India. This year's edition will not only elevate the creative prowess of our students but also position India as a true incubator of creative and literary excellence."

As the countdown to NYAF 2024 begins, the anticipation is palpable. This event is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of young voices and a testament to the boundless potential of India's youth.

