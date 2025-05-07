India Global Forum Welcomes the Signing of the Historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement

PRNewswire

London [UK], May 7: As the United Kingdom and India announce a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India Global Forum (IGF) and the UK India Future Forum (UKIFF) commend the sustained efforts of both governments in achieving this landmark economic milestone. We acknowledge the complexities involved in such negotiations and recognise the dedication of all stakeholders in navigating these challenges.

The UK-India FTA signifies more than a trade pact; it embodies a shared vision for a comprehensive strategic partnership. It reflects a mutual commitment to fostering economic growth, innovation, and cultural exchange between our two nations. Over the years, IGF has served as a critical platform facilitating dialogue among policymakers, business leaders, and civil society, consistently bridging contexts, and promoting collaboration across sectors.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder & Chairman, India Global Forum and UK India Future Forum said: "My congratulations to Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Kier Starmer, as well as the negotiation teams of both countries. FTAs are notoriously complex and this truly is a remarkable achievement that will serve both countries well. This agreement represents a significant milestone in UK-India relations, underscoring the potential of our partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead. It is a testament to what can be achieved when diplomacy, pragmatism, and partnership come together with purpose, and of course, it is proof that democracies work best when democracies work together."

Looking ahead, IGF remains committed to supporting the implementation of this agreement. We will continue to provide spaces for constructive dialogue, monitor progress, and encourage initiatives that deepen UK-India ties, particularly at our upcoming flagship programme in the UK, IGF London 2025. IGF London (June 16-20) will be the first major international platform to celebrate this achievement and to explore its real-world impact.

The signing of the agreement, a decade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first bilateral visit to Britain, underscores how far the UK-India relationship has progressed, anchored in mutual strategic interest, economic ambition, and shared global outlook.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum is a global affairs organisation that tells the story of contemporary India. We believe India's pace of change and growth presents limitless opportunities to the world -- and we're the gateway to seize them. Our initiatives accelerate prosperity and global resilience, connect India's tech and innovation ecosystem to the world, promote proactive climate leadership for a sustainable future, drive empowerment through diversity in business and society, and inspire creativity to help shape our future. And with headline events across multiple continents, we bring together the world's most influential changemakers who are setting the agenda, right now. To know more, click here

