India House Submits Report to MoHFW, NCAHP on Enabling Implementation of Allied & Healthcare Reforms

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: India House has submitted an industry report, "Strengthening Allied & Healthcare Capacity," to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), focusing on enabling effective on-ground implementation of recent allied and healthcare reforms.

The report was launched in the presence of over 60 experts from across the healthcare ecosystem, including representatives from government, healthcare providers, academia, industry bodies, and civil society.

Notable attendees included Sh. Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Government of Meghalaya; Dr. Prasad V.G., Commission Member, NCAHP; Dr. Amit Patel, Committee Member, NCAHP and Gujarat State Allied & Healthcare Council; Sh. Kamal Pant, Chairperson, Uttar Pradesh State Allied & Healthcare Council.

"The strength of governance lies in different stakeholders coming together. It was encouraging to witness the enthusiasm and shared commitment across the ecosystem to drive meaningful change", said Sh. Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Government of Meghalaya.

The report builds on the regulatory foundation established through the NCAHP Act, 2021, which has brought long-needed structure to the allied and healthcare sector. It highlights that while policy direction is clear, the next phase will depend on how smoothly institutions are able to adapt and implement these changes.

Allied and Healthcare Professionals (AHPs) - who support diagnostics, therapy, rehabilitation, and hospital operations, constitute nearly 60% of the healthcare workforce, making their training and deployment critical to system efficiency.

Drawing on consultations with universities, training institutions, and healthcare providers across multiple states, the report captures emerging implementation challenges, including:

* Clarity in institutional registration pathways

* Alignment between regulatory expectations and university systems

* Availability of adequate clinical training infrastructure

The report emphasises that these are not structural gaps, but execution challenges that require calibrated, practical solutions.

To address them, it outlines a set of implementation-focused recommendations aimed at improving feasibility without diluting regulatory intent. These include:

* Simplifying admission and transition pathways for students

* Strengthening coordination between regulators and academic institutions

* Enabling smoother institutional alignment as new frameworks are rolled out

"India has taken a strong and necessary step in bringing structure to the allied and healthcare sector through the NCAHP framework. The opportunity now lies in ensuring that implementation on the ground is as clear and feasible as the policy intent. This report is an effort to support that transition, by identifying where institutions face friction and how those can be addressed without compromising the larger vision." says Kumar Subham, Co-Founder & CEO, India House

The report positions this phase as critical to ensuring that strong policy intent translates into scalable, high-quality workforce outcomes.

Beyond healthcare delivery, it also highlights the broader socio-economic potential of a well-aligned allied and healthcare ecosystem in supporting job creation, regional development, and India's emergence as a global healthcare talent hub.

The submission aims to support policymakers and institutions in translating regulatory progress into effective, on-ground execution.

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