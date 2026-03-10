India Is Winning the FinTech Race. But Regulatory Fragmentation Could Block Global Scale, Says Geneva Institute

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: India has emerged as a joint global leader in FinTech adoption. According to the EY Global FinTech Adoption Index, 87% of Indian consumers actively use FinTech services, nearly 25 points above the global average of 64%. No other major economy comes close to this level of mass adoption.

But the Geneva AI Governance Institute (GAIGI) is sounding the alarm. This extraordinary domestic momentum is now facing a structural threat. The rapid fragmentation of AI and digital regulations across the world's major markets, and in particular the European Union's AI Act, risks becoming the next invisible wall blocking Indian firms from scaling internationally.

"India has already proven that it can lead in digital innovation and FinTech adoption at scale," said Dr. Axel Mazolo, Founder of GAIGI. "The next challenge is not innovation. It is interoperability. Without regulatory bridges between India and its key trade partners, the world's most advanced FinTech ecosystem could find itself locked out of global markets by compliance walls it never built."

The $100 Billion Warning

The risk is not theoretical. The landmark $100 billion India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed in March 2024, includes significant commitments on digital services and AI-enabled trade. Yet as the EU enforces strict AI compliance requirements, Indian firms seeking to operate in European markets face compliance costs estimated at up to $400,000 per high-risk AI system per jurisdiction, a burden that disproportionately affects companies from the Global South.

For Indian IT and FinTech companies, this is not a regulatory nuance. It is a direct threat to export revenues, international partnerships, and the long-term competitiveness of a $250 billion industry.

The Geneva Solution

Operating from Geneva, where the WTO, ITU, WIPO and the UN Office are headquartered, GAIGI is developing a regulatory interoperability framework rooted in Article 6 of the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement. This meta-recognition approach allows an AI system certified in one market to be legally recognized in another, preserving national sovereignty while preventing a global digital trade war.

"India does not need to choose between innovation and compliance," added Dr. Mazolo. "It needs a neutral bridge. That bridge exists, and it runs through Geneva."

GAIGI is calling on NASSCOM, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Indian industry leaders to proactively engage with regulatory interoperability before the global digital trade window closes.

