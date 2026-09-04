India Is Yet to Be Transformed: Ajay Piramal and Rajiv Kumar Engage with ICC Young Leaders Forum at ICC Centenary Book Launch

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: With India's private enterprise entering a new chapter and the next generation of leaders shaping what comes next, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) marked its centenary in Mumbai with the launch of its landmark book, Never Taking No for an Answer: India's Indomitable Private Enterprise, alongside a special fireside chat hosted by the Young Leaders Forum (YLF), the youth wing of ICC. The fireside conversation, moderated by Ankit Gupta, Chairperson, ICC Young Leaders Forum, brought together Dr Rajiv Kumar, Economist and Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Government of India, and Shri Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, for a conversation on Indian enterprise, entrepreneurship, leadership, institution-building and the role of young India in shaping the country's future.

Shri Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, on leadership, values and the role of young leaders, said, "Everything can change, but the values cannot change. Businesses will change. You cannot remain in your same business as your forefathers did. But I still think that the values that I learnt from them, or which were imbibed, and it's not learning, it's not lecturing, it's, I think, living by example. Whether it is integrity, humility, authenticity, or whether it is risk-taking, they are the same thing, it's nothing new; but you have to live it, and that's what the generations will see. You can give any number of lectures, especially to Gen Z, they're not going to listen to you if you are doing the opposite. If you do the same thing, trust me, they will. It is encouraging to see a young leader like Ankit Gupta leading the Mumbai Chapter of ICC Young Leaders Forum. I think this is the time for youth. And this is a time when you need young people who are enthusiastic, who have the desire to do something more. How do we encourage them? Challenges are there in the youth, but we have to manage that. After you there will be another generation, there will be a third, so give values, that's the most important."

On India's development, the road to Viksit Bharat and the role of young leaders, Dr Rajiv Kumar, Economist and Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Government of India, said, "India is yet to be transformed, because we have our own promises to keep, because after all, we had said, there will be a 5 trillion economy in 2024, 2025, there's still not even 4 in dollar terms. We have a long way to go. The aspiration itself is an amazing, incredible one. The global economy will be about $200 trillion by 2050. So it would have to be $36 trillion to get there. I think innovation, R & D, technical, technological breakthroughs are going to be the key. It's really a serious time that we all believe that business as usual will not do. We've got to think differently. A degree of impatience is actually quite good because that goes against complacency that I have been talking about. The other thing that the young people can learn on the older side is that there shouldn't be a day where successful old people are those who learn every day and don't end the day without something new that they have learned. If the young people can actually get that mantra then probably the real making time will go less and some good positive work will start in this country. And I think that is what makes the ICC Young Leaders Forum, under the leadership of Ankit Gupta, so important in bringing young leaders into this conversation."

"Every generation has something to learn and something to unlearn." Ankit Gupta, Chairperson, ICC Young Leaders Forum, Mumbai, brought his energy and humour to the conversation, making it candid, engaging and enjoyable. "For Gen Z and young leaders, there is much to learn from those who have shaped India's entrepreneurial journey, while also challenging the way things have always been done. Never Taking No for an Answer: India's Indomitable Private Enterprise captures stories of resilience, innovation and institution-building that remain relevant across generations. At the Young Leaders Forum, our aim is to bring these experiences closer to young India and inspire them to think boldly, build with purpose and look ahead."

Ms. Sangeeta Jain, Chair, ICC Maharashtra State Council, acknowledged the contributions of all dignitaries and emphasized the importance of continuing ICC's mission of fostering a constructive partnership between government and industry to accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The book, edited by Dr Rajiv Kumar and unveiled by Mr Ajay Piramal, marks ICC's 100-year journey and features contributions from leading business voices including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sanjiv Goenka, Ajay Piramal, Naveen Jindal, Sangita Reddy, Bharat Hari Singhania, Harsh Neotia, Ratan Jindal and Omkar Goswami, among others. Through nine essays, it traces the evolution of Indian private enterprise from the freedom movement and the License Raj to liberalisation and India's emergence as a global economic force, while drawing insights on entrepreneurship, enterprise and institution-building.

The title, 'Never Taking No for an Answer', reflects the enduring spirit of India's private enterprise and its ability to turn adversity into opportunity, constraints into innovation and challenges into new possibilities.

About ICC Young Leaders Forum

The Young Leaders Forum (YLF) is the youth wing of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), one of India's oldest business associations, founded in 1925. YLF brings the reach and legacy of ICC to a platform for the next generation of business leaders, bringing together young professionals and entrepreneurs through industry interactions, expert-led conversations, workshops, networking initiatives and entrepreneur programmes. The Forum provides opportunities to engage with business leaders, policymakers and industry experts while fostering innovation, mentorship, leadership development and industry connections. YLF aims to empower young talent and contribute to shaping the future of Indian commerce and industry.

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