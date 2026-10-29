India ITME Society Announces the Winners of the 2026 ITME Technical Awards 4th Edition

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: India ITME Society - 5-decade old, prestigious non-profit apex industry body empowering the textiles through trade and technology is proud to announce the winners for the 4th edition of ITME Technical Awards - an exclusive platform dedicated to recognizing excellence, innovation, and technological advancement in textile engineering.

The awards are focused on celebrating indigenous technological import substitution driven advancement and innovation-driven solutions that strengthen manufacturing excellence and contribute to the growth and competitiveness of India's textile engineering industry. Following an extensive five-month, pan-India search spanning diverse sectors, regions, and states, the initiative received around 70 applications across six categories, reflecting the growing potential of India's textile engineering ecosystem.

The Awards Category & Winner for the 4th edition of India ITME Technical Awards are as follows:

1. Award for Outstanding Eco Technology in Textile Engineering - Luwa India Pvt Ltd.

2. Award for Most Successful "Make in India" Manufacturing Initiative - Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Company Private Limited

3. Award for Solution Oriented Indigenous Innovation in Textile Engineering - Deven Supercriticals Pvt. Ltd.

4. Award for AI Powered Textile Technology - Artitech Innovations Private Limited

5. Award for Best Reliable Supply Chain Partner - Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Company Private Limited

6. Award for Prominent Young Researcher of the Year 2026 in Textile Engineering - Isha Gawande, Tanvi Suresh Sankurwar, Tanvanti Sangam Meshram & Rudra Patil for Solar Powered Silk Reeling Machine - Institute: Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering & Technology

7. Acknowledgement & Appreciation as Titan of Textile Engineering - Late Dr. D. Jayavarthanavelu, LMW Ltd.

To honour the winners and recognise their exceptional contributions, dedication, and commitment to advancing the industry, India ITME Society will host the Grand Award Ceremony on 6th December 2026, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at IEML, Greater Noida, as part of the 12th edition of India ITME 2026, one of India's biggest textiles engineering mega event.

Preceding the awards ceremony will be the 2nd Edition of the India ITME CEO Conclave.

About CEO Conclave: The 2nd Edition of the India ITME CEO Conclave will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, and global stakeholders to discuss on practical solutions for strengthening India's textile ecosystem. Centred on the theme "Beyond Capacity: Redefining Global Textile Competitiveness Through Technology and Innovation." encompassing discussions across the textile value chain-from fibers and machinery to global collaboration. The conclave will focus on Next Frontier of Manufacturing, Investment and Industry Partnerships leading High-Level discussion in between the textile manufacturing and textile machinery sectors across 5 Strategic Pillars from Global Competitiveness, Investment Economics, Collaborative Innovation and India's Technology Ecosystem, India's Global Opportunities & Technology Disruption.

India ITME Society thanks the Panel of Eminent Jury Members who evaluated the 4 th edition of India ITME technical Awards for their time & efforts to transform the landscape of Indian textile Engineering is well appreciated.

Jury -

1. Mr. Uday Gill, Board Member, ITMF

2. Mr. Hemant Sharma, President, Reliance Industries Ltd.

3. Mr. Updeep Singh, Resident Director, Welspun World

4. Mr. Ullhas M Nimkar, Chairman, NimkarTek Technical Services

5. Dr. G V Aras, Strategic Advisory and Mentor, ITA Technology Transfer

6. Dr. G. Thilagavathi, Principal, PSG College of Technology

7. Mr. S. Hari Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Lakshmi Card Clothing

8. Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society

9. Mr. S. Senthil Kumar, Hon. Treasurer, India ITME Society

Through these initiatives, India ITME Society continues to champion technological excellence, encourage innovation, and foster collaboration to accelerate the development of a globally competitive Indian textile engineering industry.

Rooted in indigenous innovation and driven by global ambition… the India ITME Technical Awards remains committed to support excellence!!!

Dr. Seema Srivastava, Executive Director, India ITME Society

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