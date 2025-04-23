India Needs to Create A Larger Skilled Workforce to Realise the Dream of Viksit Bharat @2047, Says Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 23: India must significantly scale up its skilled workforce to meet the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Citing the Economic Survey, he said the country needs 7.85 million new skilled jobs annually until 2030, calling for a major shift in education.

He was speaking at a NAMTECH (New Age Makers Institute of Technology) event under the School Impact initiative, which showcased the NAMTECH Outreach Program--a transformative effort to upskill ITI students through cutting-edge technology and innovation.

"To realise the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India requires a larger workforce equipped with cutting-edge skills. Institutions like NAMTECH are redefining the future of technical education by empowering ITI students to become smart technicians through innovation-driven learning. NAMTECH's mission to transform three million ITI graduates into skilled, future-ready, smart technicians over the next decade will play a larger role in India's manufacturing ambitions and drive economic growth. Such forward-looking skill development initiatives at scale are essential in positioning India as a global manufacturing powerhouse," said Minister Chaudhary.

At NAMTECH, the Minister interacted with principals from selected partner ITIs and selected students to understand how the smart ecosystem developed by NAMTECH is transforming technical education. He also visited the modern labs and experience centre and presented awards to the winners of NAMTECH Kikaifest.

"We are honoured to welcome Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary to our campus and grateful for his encouragement of our outreach programs for ITI students. NAMTECH's vision aligns closely with the Government of India's National Education Policy and the Viksit Bharat @2047 mission envisioned by our Prime Minister. Our focus is on innovative education and skilling in cutting-edge technologies to help build a smart, future-ready workforce which is key to positioning India as a skilled nation in the coming decades. Our 'Mentor Institute-led Hub and Spoke Model' is showing promise and replicability to achieve this goal. We look forward to continued collaboration and support from the Government," said Arunkumar Pillai, Director General of NAMTECH.

NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), is a pioneering global institution driving innovation in Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (MET). Positioned at the forefront of India's industrial transformation, NAMTECH offers cutting-edge International Professional Master's Programs for engineering graduates in fields such as Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotic Technology, and Sustainability Engineering & Management.

NAMTECH School of Social Impact is an initiative for sharing technology, with a mission to transform ITI education by integrating advanced technology, industry-aligned training, and digital learning tools. With this smart upskilling program, NAMTECH aims to scale up ITI students with cutting-edge skills, enhance their employability, and create a workforce that drives India's manufacturing and industrial growth.

