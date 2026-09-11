India Needs to Rethink Healthcare: Dr Abhinav Walia on the Shift Towards Prevention

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Most people start taking their health seriously when something goes wrong. Dr Abhinav Walia believes India needs to move from this reactive approach to thinking about health before a problem appears.

For Dr Abhinav Walia, that means looking beyond the obvious. A symptom, a blood test or an abnormal health-check result may tell you that something is wrong, but understanding why it is happening requires looking at the bigger picture, including nutrition, sleep, exercise, lifestyle, stress and medical history.

With an MBBS from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, and an MD from MGM Medical College, Mumbai, Dr Abhinav Walia focuses on addressing chronic health concerns through lifestyle interventions. He looks at nutrition, exercise, sleep and other lifestyle factors that may be contributing to the health concern, and builds a personalised plan around the individual.

That same thinking shapes his approach to nutrition. Dr Abhinav Walia believes there is no single diet that works for everyone and that nutrition needs to be built around an individual's health, goals, lifestyle and medical history. His work increasingly focuses on personalised nutrition and preventive wellness, supported by ongoing education in nutrition and functional medicine.

This approach has led Dr Abhinav Walia to personally consult with more than 1,000 patients, helping them make meaningful changes to their nutrition, lifestyle and overall health. For many, these changes have also been associated with improvements in energy, focus and day-to-day wellbeing.

His efforts to make preventive health more accessible do not stop at the clinic. Through his social media presence, @dr.abhinavwalia, Dr Abhinav Walia takes everyday health questions to a wider audience, breaking down common concerns into simple, practical problem-solving content that people can understand and act on.

To make healthcare more convenient and accessible, Dr Abhinav Walia also founded Acumen Diagnostics in December 2020, introducing home and workplace sample collection. The organisation has since provided diagnostic and blood-testing services to more than 40,000 patients.

For Dr Abhinav Walia, the larger goal is to change how people think about health: from waiting for a problem to appear to taking action before it does. He believes health should be treated as a long-term asset, with preventive care becoming part of everyday life rather than something people turn to once a year.

"Your health is your most important long-term asset."

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