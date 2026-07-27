India's Best Design Awards Announces In-House and GOAT Design Studio Winners for 2026

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: India's Best Design Awards (IBDA) has announced the winners of India's Best In-House Design Studios 2026 and the GOAT Design Studios 2026. These awards recognise organisational design teams and studios that have consistently demonstrated excellence, strategic thinking and a strong commitment to using design to create meaningful business and user outcomes.

As organisations increasingly integrate design into their decision-making processes, in-house teams are playing a broader strategic role. India's Best In-House Design Studios recognises these design teams who work across disciplines and departments to create relevant, effective and well-designed solutions.

"An in-house design team brings together a deep understanding of the organisation, its customers and its long-term objectives. These awards recognise teams that are using this understanding to make design an integral part of how their organisations think, communicate and grow," said Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign and DesignIndia.

India's Best In-House Design Studios 2026

Bajaj Life Insurance

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Goldmedal Electricals

Kinetic Watts & Volts

Maruti Suzuki India

NUUK

Orient Electric

Safari Industries India

Tata Motors Design

Trident

V-Guard Industries

The GOAT Design Studio Award recognises studios that have built a sustained record of excellence at India's Best Design Awards. It honours those studios whose work has consistently set high standards across multiple projects and award editions while contributing to the growth and development of design in India.

GOAT Design Studios 2026

V-Guard Industries and Studio ABND.

"The GOAT Award is built on consistency. It recognises studios that have demonstrated design excellence over time, across different projects and challenges. V-Guard Industries and Studio ABND have earned this recognition through a sustained body of award-winning work," said Sudhir Sharma. The winners will be honoured at The DesignIndia Show 2026, to be held on 29 August 2026 at The Westin, Pune.

About India's Best Design Awards

India's Best Design Awards has been recognising creative excellence and innovation in Indian design since 2015. Presented by IndiDesign, the awards celebrate designers, studios and organisations creating meaningful work across a wide range of design disciplines.

Event Details

Date: 29 August 2026

Venue: The Westin, Pune, India

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

For more details please visit the links given below:

The DesignIndia Show: https://tds.design-india.com

India's Best Design Awards: https://ibda.design-india.com

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